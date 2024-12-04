Photo Credit: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred’s controversial proposal for a “golden at-bat” rule change sounded very familiar to Jon “Stugotz” Weiner.

And for good reason. Stugotz actually mentioned the idea to Manfred back in 2015, only to have it brutally rejected.

Manfred’s recent proposal has sent shock waves through the baseball world. It would essentially allow each manager to designate one at-bat each game in which the team could send its best hitter to the plate.

Some people in the sport, such as New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay, have voiced their support (easy for him to say, given Yanks slugger Aaron Judge might get another 125 or so at-bats per season).

But many fans are outraged about the idea. As it turns out, Manfred felt the same way years ago, when Stugotz proposed a similar concept to him on the air.

The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz found the amazing audio clip of that conversation from 2015 and played it on Wednesday’s show.

“Commissioner, if I may, let me present you with a radical change,” 2015 Stugotz said to Manfred.

Stugotz went on to say that NBA fans were guaranteed to see LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other big stars throughout the game.

“You’re guaranteed to see those guys play 35-40 minutes, which is basically like 90, 95% of the entire game,” Stugotz continued. “In baseball, when I go to a Marlins game, I’m only seeing four at-bats of [Giancarlo] Stanton. So I want to implement what I call the ‘magic at-bat,’ where each manager, at any time during the game … so four to five magic at-bats for each manager, where he can put Stanton in any whenever he wants.”

“What do you think?” Stugotz concluded.

“You’re wasting my time,” 2015 Manfred said.

Stugotz: “Why?”

“That’s a crazy idea,” Manfred replied.

“You’re wasting my time…” – MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred to @stugotz790 back in 2015 when Stu first presented his idea for the “Magic At-Bat” in audio we just unearthed. Manfred recently said MLB is considering a rule change called….The Golden At-Bat. WATCH:… pic.twitter.com/wOMaX0OtQ6 — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) December 4, 2024

Manfred went on to say the sport is always “very open to the idea of making changes to the game.”

“When you make those changes, I think it’s always important to ask yourself the question as to whether you are interfering with the history and traditions of the game,” Manfred continued. “And I think the suggestion that you just floated would fall squarely in the category of ‘Would interfere with the history and traditions of the game.'”

When the clip ended on Tuesday’s show, Stugotz lifted his arm, celebrating that the idea is being considered. He also left Le Batard, who could be heard in that 2015 clip belittling Stugotz, eating crow.

“That’s proof, is it not?” Le Batard said. “That’s not AI. … I want to fine myself for tone … for not supporting you.”

“You should,” Stugotz joked.

This is not to suggest Manfred lifted his “golden at-bat” proposal from the radio host. But it definitely shows how his thoughts on such a radical change have evolved. The proposed new rule will face stiff opposition from traditionalists and even casual fans.

