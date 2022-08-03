In case anyone out there is jonesing for more of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Disney has some good news for you.

On Wednesday, the company announced that the Disney+ series would return for its second season on September 28th.

The Ducks are back! It was announced today that season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is set to premiere September 28 on @DisneyPlus! #TheMightyDucks pic.twitter.com/dwsyNvGCzv — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) August 3, 2022

Here’s a blurb on the season, via Deadline.

In Season 2, after winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, the squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel). It’s a place for kids to get excellent at hockey — without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?

The second season of the show has been the subject of some controversy since its renewal last summer. Emilio Estevez was removed from the show in November after he “declined to provide assurances that he would comply with” Disney’s vaccine mandate. He responded by saying he was “not anti-vaxx” and his departure was because of “a myriad of creative differences.”

Earlier this summer, an anonymous Disney executive called the show’s renewal by head of general entertainment content Peter Rice a piece of “questionable deal-making.”

Questionable deal-making or not, the second season is in the can and will premiere at the end of next month.

[Deadline]