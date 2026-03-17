Credit: Playback.tv

When the pioneering sports livestreaming platform Playback shut down last year, its founders suggested talks were underway for the company to continue on in some form.

Playback was successful in building tech and audience for sports watchalongs, drawing on the growing popularity of platforms like Twitch and Kick. The company struck deals with the NBA and MLB that allowed Playback creators to watch live games with their communities. And it brought in some top online stars, including Gilbert Arenas and Tony Reali.

Now, four months after the shutdown, Playback announced it has been acquired by ESPN and Disney.

“Some exciting news to share: the Playback team has joined Disney Entertainment + ESPN, where we’ll be part of the product and technology team building the future of interactive sports media for @espn!” the company announced in a post on X. “We’re really excited for what’s ahead…”

🚨PLAYBACK UPDATE🚨 Some exciting news to share: the Playback team has joined Disney Entertainment + ESPN, where we’ll be part of the product and technology team building the future of interactive sports media for @espn! We’re really excited for what’s ahead… — Playback (@WatchPlayback) March 17, 2026

Given that it likely cost Disney little to purchase the shuttered company, the primary draw of the deal for Disney and the Worldwide Leader hinges on acquiring the minds and technology behind Playback.

Disney did not announce the deal on its end.

But as corporate media companies compete with YouTube and TikTok, they are racing to incorporate user-generated content and live digital video into their mix. The idea that ESPN could develop alternative game broadcasts around content creators and online communities is intriguing, but it will ultimately depend on how much the company empowers the Playback team going forward.