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Just hours after an initial report that Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro had decided against a spinoff of ESPN, at least for the time being, a new report suggested the company could change its mind relatively quickly.

According to a new report by Austin Karp in Sports Business Journal, Disney’s view on a potential ESPN spinoff could shift “over the next six to nine months.” D’Amaro, who took over for longtime Disney CEO Bob Iger last month, reportedly met with ESPN executives in Bristol last week. Karp characterizes the trip as one of D’Amaro’s “first high-level meetings with network brass” since taking over the company.

The initial report of Disney’s decision from Business Insider’s Peter Kafka left open the possibility that Disney could change its mind, but did not provide a timeline as to how soon the company could shift gears.

A potential ESPN spinoff has been floated for quite some time now. The network faces the same headwinds from cord-cutting as its other cable network peers, increasingly becoming a drag on Disney’s growth prospects. However, ESPN still remains a solidly profitable, high-cash-flow business, even if it is no longer the financial engine fueling Disney. This makes the network a strong candidate for separation as ESPN could potentially grow through further M&A outside of Disney’s orbit.

However, it appears that Disney still wants to give ESPN the old college try. The network just launched its new direct-to-consumer product last year that is designed to capture consumers outside of traditional pay TV bundles and serve as a point of leverage in future distribution negotiations. ESPN also remains the most vital part of any pay TV bundle, and Disney believes the network can still help leverage its other streaming services Disney+ and Hulu.

Maybe the best way to describe it is that ESPN is on a short leash at Disney. The company would like its sports business to work out, but it will reevaluate if ESPN makes sense within the overall Disney portfolio pretty regularly. For now, ESPN is in. But whether that remains the case long-term is still very much up in the air.