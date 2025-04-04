Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will be taking its content to 20th Television.

Deadline reported on Thursday that Manning’s production company, which produces shows like the ManningCast, and Peyton’s Places, has inked a first-look deal with Disney-owned 20th Television. Omaha is currently developing a number of shows ranging from scripted comedy, drama, and adult animation. Under the first-look deal, 20th Television will essentially have right of first refusal before Omaha shops its shows anywhere else.

Omaha is already producing a scripted show called Chad Powers for Hulu that is based off of Eli Manning’s fictional character during an Eli’s Places sketch.

“We are thrilled to expand the partnership with our friends at 20th Television. With their help, we hope to create more shows that bring people together across a wide range of genres,” Peyton Manning told Deadline. “We are thankful for Dana Walden, Eric Schrier, Karey Burke, and Carolyn Cassidy’s support in addition to Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, and Burke Magnus.”

Last week, Omaha Productions received a minority investment from former Endeavor executive Patrick Whitesell’s Silver Lake-backed fund.

This deal ensures that much of Omaha’s content will stay under the Disney umbrella. Clearly, after the success of numerous Omaha-produced shows and series, the company wants to stay heavily involved in the Peyton Manning business.