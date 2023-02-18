When Disney announced in 2020 that it would be reviving The Mighty Ducks story with a Disney+ series featuring the original movie’s star Emilio Estevez in the lead role once again, it instantly became a highly-anticipated release among fans of the 90s movies. But it appears the show will not last long.

According to a report from Deadline, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has been canceled after just two seasons on the Disney streaming service.

While the show had initial interest among fans of the 90s movies looking for a hit of nostalgia, that interest quickly waned when Estevez left the show following the first season.

While the reason for Estevez’s departure was never clear, it was reported that he left the show after refusing to provide assurances that he’d comply with vaccine mandates. Estevez responded to that report by saying he was “not anti-vax” and claiming he left the show due to creative differences, but he never addressed whether or not he was willing to comply with the vaccine mandates.

While the show attempted to continue without Estevez in season 2, it quickly became clear that he was the primary reason for the show’s success in the first place. As a result, it will not go any further.

In addition to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Disney+ is putting another sports-related show on the chopping block, canceling its series Big Shot. The show featured John Stamos as a disgraced former college basketball head coach who fights to find redemption as the new head coach at an elite private high school for girls.

But like The Mighty Ducks, the Stamos-led show only lasted two seasons before it was ultimately canceled by Disney+.

