Kwame Alexander’s novel-in-verse The Crossover won the 2015 Newbery Medal for children’s literature, and has sold over half-a-million copies.

Now it’s being adapted for a Disney+ series, with LeBron James on board as executive producer alongside Maverick Carter. Alexander co-wrote the pilot.

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva had the exclusive:

Disney+ has given a series order to The Crossover, its basketball-themed coming-of-age drama pilot based on the acclaimed bestselling novel in verse by Kwame Alexander. NBA great LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson of The SpringHill Company are joining as executive producers of the Disney Branded Television series produced by 20th Television. The Crossover introduces teen brothers Josh and JB Bell, widely considered basketball phenomenon. Through his lyrical poetry, Josh narrates the story of their coming-of-age, on and off the court, as their former professional basketball player father adjusts to life after basketball, and their mother finally gets to pursue dreams of her own. “We’re honored to bring Kwame Alexander’s poignant, emotional and poetic story to our Disney+ audience in partnership with this outstanding group of creative talent,” said Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television.

It’s hard to imagine a better name than LeBron to be attached to this project. Sometimes things can get buried, especially in the current world of streaming content. Having LeBron on board pretty much ensures that won’t happen to The Crossover. It’s not going to get lost underneath the unforgiving churn of an algorithm.

