Credit: Disney

During Tuesday’s Disney Upfront, ESPN and Disney+ announced the new all-female-led sports-focused studio show Vibe Check, which will premiere exclusively on Disney+ in June.

This will be ESPN’s second exclusive content offering on Disney+. SC+, a daily edition of SportsCenter hosted by Gary Striewski and Randy Scott, debuted in March.

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, and Chiney Ogwumike announced the news Tuesday during Upfronts and will presumably all be involved in the program.

“ESPN is true to women’s sports, not new to women’s sports,” Duncan said. “And our commitment is fueling the growth of ESPN. Last year, fans spent 54% more time watching — that includes the WNBA, college basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, and tennis.”

According to a release, new episodes of Vibe Check will stream three times per week and cover every sport.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this new show, which will provide a powerful platform for the brilliant women at ESPN,” said Burke Magnus, President of Content, ESPN. “The voices that will be leading this program have long been shaping the sports landscape, and now they’ll have this additional platform to bring their unique insights to the forefront in an even more impactful way for Disney+ subscribers.”

While ESPN prepares to launch its standalone subscription service, shows like Vibe Check and SC+ are synergistic opportunities to test the water and determine the demand for unique programming beyond what appears on their networks.