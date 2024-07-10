Credit: Cameron Pollack, Detroit Free Press

Disney has found success with their Welcome to Wrexham docuseries on FX, which was recently renewed for a fourth season.

And now, the network has ordered a new docuseries with a similar format that will be produced by some of the people behind the recently renewed Welcome to Wrexham, along with famous producer and actress Eva Longoria.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Longoria, who has an ownership stake in Mexican soccer club Necaxa, will partner with Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who are executive producers on the Welcome to Wrexham series, in the new series.

This comes after an ownership group including McElhenney and Reynolds purchased a 5 percent stake in Nexaca. This was reciprocated by Longoria and other Necaxa backers purchasing a 5 percent stake in Wrexham AFC.

Longoria’s ownership consortium also includes several high-profile names in the sports world, including Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his wife, model Kate Upton, former NBA All-Star Shawn Marion, and German soccer star Mesut Özil.

It’s unclear whether any of these high-profile names will feature directly in the docuseries. But Longoria will do just that, executive-producing the currently unnamed series along with McElhenney and Reynolds.

The series “will follow Necaxa as they strive to reclaim their place as one of Mexico’s top teams, while their Mexican-American owner Eva Longoria tries to breathe new life into the team by enlisting the help of her high-profile friends including new co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds,” per THR.

It will be interesting to see if this new series garners as much interest as Welcome to Wrexham has. On paper, it certainly should when you consider Necaxa plays in Liga MX, the country’s top division for soccer.

One key difference from the Welcome to Wrexham docuseries is that this new series will be bilingual as a part of the Disney+ Latin America catalog, which could certainly help matters in terms of interest around the new project.

[The Hollywood Reporter]