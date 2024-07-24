StatusPro is developing new VR headsets that will give football analysts a view from the player’s perspective. Photo Credit: StatusPro

Imagine a day, possibly sometime soon, when ESPN analyst Troy Aikman puts on a virtual reality headset that shows him exactly what quarterback Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen is seeing on the field. Aikman could then share that screen with the audience.

That may sound futuristic to some, but the technology is already in development. Sportico reports that Disney, ESPN’s parent company, is funding the development of such a headset through sports tech and gaming company StatusPro.

“We could effectively have talent put a headset on, and then the talent is seeing what Dak Prescott is seeing on the field,” ESPN VP of sports business development and innovation Kevin Lopes said (via Sportico). “It’s just an elevation of telestration.”

StatusPro has experience along these lines. The company created the first NFL VR simulation game, NFL Pro Era, which is available on Meta’s Quest platform. That game allows players to participate from a quarterback’s perspective, breaking down coverage schemes and throwing the ball using hand-tracking devices.

Plenty of notable sports figures have put their faith in StatusPro’s gaming and other innovations. Prominent investors include LeBron James, Lamar Jackson, and Minnesota Vikings owners Mark & Zygi Wilf. The firm was founded in 2020 by former football players Troy Jones and Andrew Hawkins.

If only John Madden were still around to see this exciting new development.

[Sportico]