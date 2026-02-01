Syndication: The Tennessean

Bob Iger will step down as Disney CEO for the second time in his career before his contract expires on Dec. 31, 2026.

According to a recent report by the Wall Street Journal, “Iger has told associates that he plans to step down as CEO and pull back from daily management before the Dec. 31 end of his contract.” The news comes shortly after the Los Angeles Times reported that Disney would name Iger’s successor next month, meaning February.

Per the WSJ report, Disney’s board is expected to meet this week to vote on who should succeed Iger for the top job. It is likely the board will decide on one of two candidates: Josh D’Amaro, who oversees Disney’s parks business, or Dana Walden, who oversees Disney’s entertainment and streaming businesses. Regardless of who the board settles on, Iger is planning to stay on as CEO for several months after the announcement in order to mentor his successor. Iger may also be given a seat on Disney’s board after the new CEO transitions into the role.

Of course, Iger’s first resignation from the top job did not go particularly well for Disney. Bob Chapek was named CEO in February 2020 and was subsequently ousted by the board in November 2022. Iger came back to replace his initial successor and get Disney back on track after a pandemic-era slump. Now, the hope is that second time’s the charm.

In addition to the two front-runners, D’Amaro and Walden, movie studio head Alan Bergman and ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro are also said to be candidates with outside shots. Pitaro, it should be noted, publicly thwarted rumors about his candidacy last March, saying he was in his “dream job” as head of ESPN.