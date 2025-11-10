Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s either coincidental timing or an opportunity to get his company’s message out, but Disney CEO Bob Iger will appear on Monday night’s ManningCast as the Green Bay Packers take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions announced Monday’s guests on social media.

Tonight. 8pm ET. ESPN2. With guests: Bob Iger, Quinta Brunson & Shane Gillis. pic.twitter.com/PGg2xVnIS5 — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) November 10, 2025

Iger’s appearance comes at a trying time for Disney, at least from a public perception standpoint. Disney-owned television networks have been unavailable on YouTube TV, the fourth-largest pay TV distributor in the country, since Halloween. Recent reports suggest the two sides remain “far apart” on price. Monday will mark the second consecutive Monday Night Football game that YouTube TV subscribers will be unable to watch as a result of the dispute.

On Sunday, YouTube TV began issuing $20 credits to customers as the blackout continued into its second week.

One would assume Iger will use his appearance on the ManningCast as a favorable arena to relay his message. Throughout this dispute, more people have been placing the blame on Disney than on YouTube TV.

Each of the last three years, Disney has engaged in highly publicized carriage disputes, each of which has resulted in extended blackouts. In 2023, Disney’s networks went dark for Charter customers for 10 days coinciding with the beginning of college football season and the US Open before the two sides reached an agreement. Last year, Disney’s networks were unavailable on DirecTV for nearly two weeks at the beginning of football season before a deal was hammered out.

YouTube TV, for its part, has also been a tough negotiator. The Google-owned pay TV platform has been involved in numerous distribution battles in just the last few months. Negotiations with Fox and NBC both went down to the final hours, but neither resulted in a blackout. However, TelevisaUnivision networks have been dark on YouTube TV for over a month as a result of yet another carriage dispute.

It’s also worth noting, Iger’s planned appearance is yet another indicator that this battle between Disney and YouTube TV shows no signs of letting up by Monday Night Football. Frankly, it’s anyone’s guess when the two sides will come to terms at this point.