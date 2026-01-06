Edit by Liam McGuire

A new chapter is being written in the ongoing saga between Dish Network and Disney.

On Friday, Dish Network filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York alleging that Disney is engaging in business practices that violate federal antitrust laws by bundling high-value channels like ESPN with low-value channels like Freeform, according to a report in TheWrap. The filing comes amid another lawsuit filed by Disney against Dish late last year, alleging the company violated its distribution contract by selling short-term “Day Pass” subscriptions on its virtual pay TV provider Sling.

Dish’s countersuit seeks the “unwinding” of two of Disney’s recent business dealings: its acquisition of Fubo, one of Sling’s chief competitors, and second, its ESPN-Fox One bundle, which launched in October.

On the surface, Dish’s claims have at least some legal merit. Before Fubo’s lawsuit against the ill-fated Venu Sports led to the unwinding of that joint venture, a judge wrote a scathing opinion that cut right into the heart of traditional bundling practices. In short, the judge questioned the legality of the age-old practice of bundling popular channels like ESPN with unpopular channels, leaving distributors with an all-or-nothing proposition. If a company like Dish wants to distribute channels like ESPN, it’ll have to pay for the channels nobody watches.

Fortunately for content providers like Disney, that point of contention was never ruled on because Venu ceased operations before launching, and Fubo dropped its lawsuit once Disney purchased the company.

So while Dish may have reason to believe its argument has merit, it’s also clear that the company is using this as a form of retaliation against Disney’s original lawsuit. In that suit, Disney alleged Sling’s sale of short-term subscriptions violated its contract.

Traditionally, distribution agreements are negotiated under the pretense that pay TV distributors are selling monthly subscriptions. Therefore, the two sides negotiate a monthly per-subscriber rate. Sling’s sale of subscriptions that can last for as short as a 24-hour period undercuts the very economics of these contracts. Sling pays Disney a per-subscriber fee based on the number of subscribers to a given channel on the 21st of each month. But if a subscriber purchased a “Day Pass” on, say, the 14th of a given month, that subscriber would have access to Disney’s channels for 24 hours, but Disney would not receive any compensation because they were not a subscriber on the 21st of the month.

In November, a judge ruled against Disney’s effort to be granted an injunction, and Sling is still currently offering these short-term subscriptions.

Dish’s counterclaim says it had “no contractual obligation to consult” Disney or ESPN about launching its short-term subscription offerings.

What we have here are two separate, but kind-of-related legal issues. Disney is arguing Dish is, in practice, stealing content by circumventing terms of its current distribution deal. Dish, in its countersuit, is arguing a much broader point: that Disney’s bundling practices violate antitrust law and the company should be forced to divest from Fubo as it can provide the platform unfair terms as compared to Sling.

It’s all messy, but it will all have significant implications on how content providers and pay TV distributors do business with each other in the future.