Some of the biggest football games this weekend are set to be aired on ESPN networks. And as things currently stand, DirecTV customers will not have access due to the ongoing carriage disputes.

For those unaware of the situation, DirecTV customers have been out of luck when it comes to Disney channels, including all of the ESPN networks, for the past week.

According to John Ourand’s weekly newsletter on Puck News, there is confidence among his sources that the dispute may come to an end prior to the high-profile Monday Night Football game between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers.

But even if that does end up being the case, that won’t help DirecTV customers looking to watch some of the college football games on ESPN networks this weekend, which includes a ranked matchup between the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers and the No. 24 N.C. State Wolfpack.

Ahead of Saturday’s slate of games, a number of big-name ESPN personalities, including Scott Van Pelt, Stephen A. Smith, and Mike Greenberg, took to social media to advise DirecTV customers of alternative services for watching ESPN programming, which include Hulu, Sling, YouTube TV, and Fubo among others.

If you’ve lost ESPN and want to watch football, visit https://t.co/7Rt52TtDUR to see your options. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 6, 2024

Hey, if you are @DIRECTV subscriber and don’t have access to the game on @espn and want to see it, visit https://t.co/QCeJQoU6kj for information about where you can get it. Fans if you don’t have access to @espn YOU HAVE CHOICES! Take action now and sign up for @fubotv, @hulu,… — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 6, 2024

Rece Davis, host of ESPN’s College GameDay, also took to social media to discuss the DirecTV carriage disputes, posting a video that plugged numerous alternatives to DirecTV.

“Saturday morning, College GameDay is on Ferry Field, it’s got some history,” said Davis. “It’s got some history for Michigan football. And in the shadows is the Big House where Michigan and Texas will play. Now, if you are a DirecTV subscriber, you may have trouble finding GameDay.

“But there are a number of ways you can watch where you don’t need DirecTV. You can go Hulu, you can go Sling. You can go YouTube TV. And look, I know it’s difficult. I had a hard time making the change myself a few years ago. But once I did, I went ‘Hey, this is pretty sweet’. We want you to watch GameDay at 9 A.M. Eastern Time. You can choose any of those methods until this other situation is resolved.”

Only time will tell how long it will take for the Disney/DirecTV dispute to be solved. But clearly, ESPN is trying its very best to give its viewers every alternative possible to watch sports on their networks this weekend.

