A graphic for DirecTV’s MySports package. (DirecTV.)

DirecTV just bulked up its skinny bundle.

The satellite distributor, which launched its “MySports” package last month, will now include content from ESPN+, per a report from Mollie Cahillane in Sports Business Journal. MySports is a pared-down offering intended to target fans of live sports programming by providing them only the channels they need to watch sports, and none of the bloat that comes with a traditional cable or satellite subscription.

Currently, MySports offers the ESPN family of networks, the Warner Bros. Discovery networks (TNT, TBS, truTV), the NBCUniversal sports cable networks (USA and Golf Channel), Fox’s cable networks (FS1 and FS2), and the league-owned networks from all four major professional sports leagues. The package does not yet include any Paramount networks, which would include CBS and CBS Sports Network, though DirecTV is reportedly “in talks with Paramount” to strike a distribution deal.

DirecTV’s skinny bundle is currently priced at $69.99 per month, about $12 cheaper than a YouTube TV subscription, which includes the vast majority of channels one is accustomed to with a full cable or satellite subscription, though does not have ESPN+ included.

Per SBJ, DirecTV is also adding a “mini-pack” of sports channels called MySports Extra that is priced at an additional $12.99 per month. The add-on will include NFL RedZone, Willow TV, and MotorTrend. The service also has plans to launch a “MyHomeTeam” add-on that will include select regional sports networks. That service will launch to coincide with the beginning of MLB season in March.