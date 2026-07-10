Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Premier Boxing Champions is the latest boxing promoter to join forces with DAZN.

DAZN announced a global agreement with PBC. The first event under the new agreement will take place Saturday, July 25, between former three-belt welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and former super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu.

The cards will be split between pay-per-view and non-pay-per-view events. PPV events will stream exclusively through DAZN on Prime Video. The first non-PPV event on DAZN will take place Sept. 19.

PBC events had previously aired on Amazon Prime Video since 2024, and this agreement replaces that deal.

“With today’s announcement, DAZN is really picking it up a notch,” Tom Brown, the head of TGB Promotions, said at Thursday’s press conference announcing the deal. “This relationship with PBC is going to be something special.”

DAZN has been adding more boxing in recent years, with an agreement with Top Rank announced earlier this year and an extension with Golden Boy a week later. DAZN also has agreements with Matchroom and Queensbury, among others. The press release announcing the deal notes that DAZN is looking to create more mega fights.

Interestingly, DAZN’s boxing coverage is not entirely exclusive to the platform. DAZN recently collaborated with TNT Sports to create the monthly boxing series “The Fight,” which features promotions for which DAZN holds rights and airs on linear television.

The inaugural edition of this partnership took place on July 4, featuring Abdullah Mason vs. Albert Bell. The card averaged 661,000 viewers, peaking at 820,000 from 11:45 p.m. to midnight during the main card. TNT Sports says the average is up 31% from comparable cable boxing telecasts in 2025.

That partnership could provide another opportunity for PBC to showcase its fighters in unique ways in the United States. While DAZN has not totally taken off in the United States, there are apparently still casual boxing fans watching cable television.