Photo Credit: Kittle Things/YouTube.

George Kittle, the five-time All-Pro tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, is launching a new reality series with his wife, Claire, on DAZN. The series, fittingly, will be called The Kittle Things.

G. Allen Johnson of the San Francisco Chronicle shared details on what the series will be and how it can be watched.

“Episodes can be streamed the next day on the ‘Kittle Things’ YouTube and social media channels as well as Spotify and Apple Podcasts,” Johnson wrote. “The series, co-produced by the couple’s newly formed production company, Exhale Fear Productions, MGX Creative Production as well as DAZN’s social-first publishing division Team Whistle, promises to be a good hang, taking fans into the everyday lives of the Kittles.”

A trailer for the series was also shared on the Kittle Things YouTube page.

“Welcome to the Kittle things,” Kittle (George) said.

“An all-new podcast where we bring in some of our closest friends to talk about life, football and George’s many random interests,” Claire added.

Among the other interests listed were Pokémon, Legos and “Taking all of Charles Barkley’s money.”

“The first episode was filmed before the Niners beat the Seahawks 17-13 on Sunday, Sept. 7,” Johnson said. “Kittle scored San Francisco’s first touchdown, a 5-yard reception from quarterback Brock Purdy, but left the game in the second quarter with a hamstring injury…Each episode will feature a central theme bolstered by unfiltered discussions with athletes and pop culture icons.”