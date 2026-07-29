Gotham Sports App description Gotham Sports Promotional.
By Brandon Contes on

The bane of many New York sports fans’ existence is soon to be no more, with YES and MSG Networks abandoning the Gotham Sports App for DAZN.

With DAZN set to acquire local broadcast rights for several NBA teams next season, it will also overtake the joint streaming venture known as the Gotham Sports App, which has been the streaming home of the Yankees, Knicks, Nets, Rangers, Devils, Islanders, and Sabres for nearly two years. Timing of the switch to DAZN has not been announced, but Yankees fans will still be able to finish out the MLB season with Gotham. While the grace period is likely meant to ease the transition, most Yankees fans would probably prefer an immediate switch to DAZN.

For many New York sports fans, this is welcome news, as the Gotham Sports App has been marred by technical difficulties and complaints since launching in October 2024. MSG and YES Networks announced the joint venture in January 2024, promising to deliver “state-of-the-art streaming technology.” But judging by reactions to the news, it would seem most Gotham subscribers are still waiting for that technology to set in.

Obviously social media is going to be filled with complaints about the app. No one who uses a streaming service to watch the Knicks or Yankees is going to make it a point of noting when the app is working well. But the criticisms from fans experiencing glitches and technical issues while using the Gotham Sports App are endless.

The complaints have been well-documented from the start, with many fans struggling to break the cycle of being prompted to login after they’ve already logged in. And it’s one thing to battle login issues while trying to watch a movie or show, it’s another to be stuck in that hellish cycle as a live sporting event is about to start regardless of whether Gotham plans on giving fans the access they paid for.

Frequent issues also included lag, which is a big deal for the modern fan who might be scrolling social media while watching a game on Gotham that is running as much as five minutes behind. Fans also complained about additional ads disrupting the viewing experience.

It’s not just social media where fans aired their grievances with Gotham. The Gotham Sports App that once boasted “state-of-the-art streaming technology” currently has a 1.9 rating on the Google Play store from over 2,000 reviews and 100,000 downloads. It does have a 4.1 rating on the Apple App Store, but that seems to be about the only thing Gotham has going for them.

The Gotham Sports App isn’t even two years old yet. It took James Dolan much longer to turn the Knicks into a good product. Thankfully, New York sports fans won’t have to wait and see whether Dolan, MSG and YES could similarly save Gotham.

About Brandon Contes

Brandon Contes is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. He previously helped carve the sports vertical for Mediaite and spent more than three years with Barrett Sports Media. Send tips/comments/complaints to bcontes@thecomeback.com

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