Streaming service DAZN has been diving into original productions recently, from documentaries to studio productions, and one of their documentaries is now an official 2022 Sundance Film Festival selection. That’s La Guerra Civil, directed by Eva Longoria Bastón and covering the 1990s rivalry between boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez. It will premiere on the opening night of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, January 20th at the Eccles Theater. Here’s more on it from a DAZN release:

Directed by Eva Longoria Bastón, Director, Producer, Actress & Activist, and produced by her Emmy-nominated UnbeliEVAble Entertainment (Reversing Roe), La Guerra Civil explores the epic rivalry between iconic boxers Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez in the 1990s, which sparked a cultural divide between Mexican nationals and Mexican-Americans. The film is a chronicle of a battle that was more than a boxing rivalry, and examines a fascinating slice of the Latino experience in the process. …“At the center of La Guerra Civil is an iconic moment in Mexican and Mexican-American sport history. Beyond that though, this is a film about cultural identity, fandom and community. Themes that speak to audiences around the world, whether you’re a boxing fan or not. To unveil this story on a global stage like Sundance, is the ultimate recognition for a filmmaker and DAZN is the perfect partner for making this film accessible to sport fans everywhere,” said Eva Longoria Bastón. DAZN Group’s EVP Global Commissioning and Original Content, Grant Best, said: “The very nature of DAZN Originals brings fans closer to the heart of sport. Telling the deeper, untold stories behind the athletes you know and love. La Guerra Civil transcends the traditional notion of a sports documentary and explores the intricate story of a deep rivalry between Julio César Chávez’s Mexican heritage and Oscar De La Hoya’s Mexican-American identity, with huge cultural significance.”

It makes a lot of sense for DAZN to dive into the boxing world with more originals, as boxing is some of the content they have the most global rights to, and it’s what they’re most known for in the U.S. in particular. But even with that, bringing in Longoria Bastón to direct this is a big swing, as is doing a film focused on not just sports, but also a cultural divide in a particular moment in time. A Sundance selection suggests that they’ve done a pretty good job with this, though, and it will definitely help build some buzz ahead of the film’s release on DAZN.