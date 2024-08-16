Photo credit: ESPN

Just because Tony Kornheiser can afford his inexplicably rising Comcast bill doesn’t mean he has to stand for it.

Kornheiser makes a lot of money and has made a lot of money throughout his career, but that shouldn’t exclude him from noting that he has to pay more for cable without altering anything on his service. After watching his bill increase substantially for the third time in less than a year, Kornheiser made the reviled phone call to his cable company.

“I’m angry at Comcast,” Kornheiser said this week on his podcast. “Look, I can’t say this enough. I am unaffected by the vagaries of money at the moment. I’ve been very fortunate, I’ve done well, and I’m old, and I’m not worried about the bills I have to pay…but I’m also a regular human being, and I get bills, and I go ‘what?’ I have Comcast, and I like Comcast…and I’ve had it for, I don’t know, 100 years? I’m cable. I’m not like Wilbon; I’m not streaming. I don’t know what that stuff is. I’m okay with cable; it gives me what I want.

“But a year ago, I was paying about $250 on my monthly bill for cable, internet, and a totally useless landline. I didn’t get anything new in the last year…so I was paying about $250 for a long time. Then it went up to $275, and then it went up to $292, and now it’s $322! I’m getting the same stuff! I’m not getting anything else; it’s 322! I didn’t add anything! It’s less than a calendar year, and it’s up to 322. So I did what any old man would do: I called.”

To be clear, you don’t have to be an old man to call your cable company with a complaint about your rapidly rising bill. Men and women of all ages should be able to call their cable company to dispute the annual cost increases that come with no added channels or improved service.

Kornheiser said the call center rep offered to lower his bill back down to about $290 by eliminating some of the premium channels he pays for. So, Kornheiser would still be paying more than he was at the start of the year, but now he would be receiving less.

“HBO and those other things that are like HBO,” Kornheiser said. “I don’t actually watch any of them, but it seems to me they have good programming every once in a while…she said, ‘That’s the only thing I can do.’ But they’re so very polite that you can’t stand it anymore.”

Feeling defeated and wondering whether it’s time to cut the cord (although he doesn’t want to), Kornheiser paid the $322 bill and coped by ranting about it on his podcast.

[The Tony Kornheiser Show]