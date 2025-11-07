Credit: Comcast

Comcast is the latest suitor formally exploring a bid for Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company, which owns NBCUniversal, has retained Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to evaluate a potential purchase of Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming and studio assets, according to a Reuters report. Critically, this would not include WBD’s legacy cable assets, which include the TNT Sports networks.

Last month, WBD began to formally explore a sale process after receiving an unsolicited bid from Paramount, now owned by David Ellison, the billionaire heir to the Oracle fortune. Paramount has submitted multiple bids for the entire WBD, which would include TNT Sports, but each has been rejected.

Meanwhile, WBD is still moving forward with a planned split of the company into its streaming and studios assets, to be dubbed Warner Bros., and its legacy cable assets, to be dubbed Discovery Global. That split is scheduled to commence in April 2026.

Some financial analysts have endorsed WBD’s planned separation, claiming it will unlock greater value for its forward-looking streaming and studios businesses than if the company accepted Paramount’s offer. What’s certain is that WBD has more suitors for that part of its business than for the whole of the company, which, so far, is only of interest to Paramount.

Comcast itself is in the midst of a split, with the company moving forward with a separation of its cable assets into Versant come January. The company has said it is not interested in acquiring any more cable channels. And Versant, despite being primarily comprised of cable holdings, has made similar remarks about its plans. Thus, a WBD split would leave no obvious landing spot for TNT Sports.

Big picture, a Comcast acquisition of WBD’s streaming and studios assets would make sense on paper. The company would be able to leverage the deep library of intellectual property to improve its Peacock streaming service, its Universal theme parks, and much more.

WBD has self-imposed a Christmas deadline to decide its future.