Photo Credit: YES Network. Photo Credit: YES Network.
ComcastLocal NetworksMLBNBABy Michael Dixon on

After a prolonged and public struggle, Comcast and the YES Network have come to an agreement.

Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal shared the news with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. Included was a brief joint statement between the two sides.

“Joint statement from Comcast and YES: ‘Comcast and YES have reached an agreement for continued distribution of the YES Network.'” Flint shared.

An industry source tells Awful Announcing that YES Network and Comcast have not reached a long-term agreement. Monday’s last-minute agreement is an extension of the old deal, and there will be no changes to the network’s current distribution, for now.

Shortly before the start of the 2025 MLB season, YES and Comcast reached a temporary extension, which prevented YES broadcasts — including New York Yankees games — from getting blacked out. That extension, however, only lasted through Monday night. During Sunday’s Yankees game, YES CEO Jon Litner criticized Comcast, saying it had “refused to negotiate.”

YES is the main home for both the Yankees and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

About Michael Dixon

About Michael:
-- Writer/editor for thecomeback.com and awfulannouncing.com.
-- Bay Area born and raised, currently living in the Indianapolis area.
-- Twitter:
@mfdixon1985 (personal).
@michaeldixonsports (work).
-- Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com
Send tips, corrections, comments and (respectful) disagreements to that email. Do the same with pizza recommendations, taco recommendations and Seinfeld quotes.

View all posts by Michael Dixon