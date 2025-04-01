Photo Credit: YES Network.

After a prolonged and public struggle, Comcast and the YES Network have come to an agreement.

Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal shared the news with a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday night. Included was a brief joint statement between the two sides.

“Joint statement from Comcast and YES: ‘Comcast and YES have reached an agreement for continued distribution of the YES Network.'” Flint shared.

Joint statement from Comcast and YES: “Comcast and YES have reached an agreement for continued distribution of the YES Network.” — Joe Flint (@JBFlint) April 1, 2025

An industry source tells Awful Announcing that YES Network and Comcast have not reached a long-term agreement. Monday’s last-minute agreement is an extension of the old deal, and there will be no changes to the network’s current distribution, for now.

Tonight’s agreement between YES Network and Comcast is not a long-term distribution deal, per an industry source. It is an extension of the old deal, and YES’s current distribution will remain the same, for now. No timetable given on the extension. https://t.co/806asoUJZ4 — Drew Lerner (@Drewbydoobydoo) April 1, 2025

Shortly before the start of the 2025 MLB season, YES and Comcast reached a temporary extension, which prevented YES broadcasts — including New York Yankees games — from getting blacked out. That extension, however, only lasted through Monday night. During Sunday’s Yankees game, YES CEO Jon Litner criticized Comcast, saying it had “refused to negotiate.”

YES is the main home for both the Yankees and the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.