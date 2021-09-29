Days after NBC opened up a campaign alerting YouTube TV subscribers that the company’s various networks could be dropped on Thursday, Comcast (NBC’s parent company) is threatening to do the same to MSG Networks.

MSG revealed the news on Tuesday, though only New Jersey and Connecticut subscribers are in danger of losing access to MSG, which airs the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Red Bulls in those markets.

Here’s a statement from MSG.

“We’ve been working to reach an agreement that is fair, reasonable and consistent with other major providers, while Comcast is demanding terms they’d never accept for their own regional sports networks, including SNY in New York. Xfinity customers do not deserve to lose MSG Networks’ coverage of their local sports teams, which includes hundreds of live games for the upcoming NBA and NHL seasons. MSG Networks is ready to continue working in good faith, however, we encourage Comcast Xfinity subscribers who want to watch the Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils and Red Bulls to visit www.keepmsg.com for more information, including alternative providers in their area.”

MSG also claims that Comcast “has shown zero interest in reaching an agreement and a total unwillingness to meaningfully negotiate,” which doesn’t seem to bode well for a last minute deal.

I’ve yet to come across a statement from Comcast, but I’m sure one is coming.

Fans looking for an alternative have limited options. YouTube TV, Hulu, Dish, and Dish-owned Sling all do not offer MSG, per NJ.com. However, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream (which is now what AT&T TV is called), Verizon Fios, and DirecTV all still make MSG available to customers.

For whatever it’s worth, the first regular season Knicks game comes on October 20th, while the Rangers, Islanders, and Devils start their seasons on October 13th, 14th, and 15th, respectively. The Red Bulls season runs through November 7th.

