The NFL dove head first into streaming this past season, signing on to broadcast a playoff game on the popular Peacock service. Next year, it appears Amazon Prime will get in on all the fun. So it’s full speed ahead for all parties involved, and that train’s already left the station.

With the media landscape shifting, streaming has become a more popular way to broadcast. While the process has its downsides, some more apparent than others, streaming is how the world moves.

Recently, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts discussed significant topics in the world of sports television, including streaming and the Olympics. Front Office Sports’ Eric Fisher asked Roberts about his initial impressions of streaming with the NFL.

Roberts said the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins “exceeded every expectation” of the company.

“It reinforced our strategy, and I was proud that the company was the leader in taking the internet to the biggest day it ever had in the U.S.,” Roberts told Fisher.

More from Roberts:

“We asked the NFL to trust us and pitched the concept to Roger Goodell and his team. We then had to make sure the whole internet was ready, and I personally spoke to everybody from Amazon Web Services to AT&T to Verizon to Charter. Everybody in our engineering team did the same with Akamai and everybody else in the whole online bandwidth ecosystem.”

The NFL Playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins that aired on Peacock scored 23 million viewers, an all-time streaming record.

