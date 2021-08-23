ACC Network showing up for some Comcast subscribers likely means a carriage deal is near

A few weeks ago, Mediacom reached a deal with ESPN/Disney to carry ACC Network. Now, it looks like an even bigger cable provider holdout will be carrying the conference network this season, as some Comcast subscribers have reportedly been able to find ACC Network on their proverbial dials.

That availability took off on Twitter late last night and today:

For those with Comcast: Switch to channel 1322 and you should find the ACC Network. It will say “sign off” on the guide, but click it on and ACCN will come up. My source thought the deal with ESPN would be done by end of August. That seems to be the case. — Mike Lewis (@Mikeysurf) August 23, 2021

At least for now, this is true. Just checked it myself. It would seem that ESPN and Comcast have a deal to carry the ACC Network on TV just in time for football season. https://t.co/B9crwUKpoB — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) August 23, 2021

It appears that the @accnetwork is now available on Comcast. 19 million more subs to see @WesDurham and @MarkPacker faces in the morning. Glorious. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) August 23, 2021

Many others replied noting that they had been able to find it, albeit in some different locations in their package:

I have a basic cable box in my bedroom with Comcast and channel 748 lists as SEC Network Alternate but the programming is ACC network. Interesting… — Thomas (@tegfla42) August 23, 2021

It may not be there at the moment for viewers, but it was almost certainly a test run ahead of a deal being announced.

In South FL. Still labeled SEC Network in the guide. It worked last night but blank screen now. — DBC (@brooklyn2boca) August 23, 2021

So, what does this mean for the conference? Well, in July, new ACC commissioner Jim Phillips cited reaching a carriage deal with Comcast as a top priority:

“It’s one of the top priorities I have,” Phillips said. “I’ve been to Bristol [the Connecticut city that is home to ESPN]; we had some great conversations. “Distribution is critical for us. When I visited those 15 [ACC] institutions, that was kind of the cry of all our schools, is, ‘How do we get distribution wider?’ I think we have a great plan coming up.