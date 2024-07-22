Jul 21, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pac-12 Network analyst Yogi Roth during Pac-12 Media Day at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Big Ten Media Days set to begin later this week in Indianapolis, the Big Ten Network will welcome a brand new personality to the team.

Former Pac-12 Network Yogi Roth announced on his blog, The Y-Option, that the Big Ten Network has hired him and that he will be in Indianapolis for his first assignment with the network.

“I’m on my way to Indianapolis to work for the Big Ten Network, as B1G Media Days get underway Tuesday morning. I’ll be interviewing coaches, meeting players, and learning about a league that has transformed into one of the two premiere leagues in college football,” Roth said.

Roth played wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Panthers before joining Pete Carroll’s coaching staff with the USC Trojans in 2009. After his time with USC ended, Roth transitioned to media, working for ESPN and Fox before the Pac-12 Network.

“It’s been quite the journey to join this team at BTN and one that I’m extremely proud of. When the Pac-12 shifted in dramatic fashion last August it was clear that myself, and over 200 colleagues, would be looking for our next job. We would all work the phones, support one another and begin the journey that none of us could have predicted,” he added.

Roth will be an analyst for the network and be in the booth for games. He also served as a studio host with the Pac-12 Network, a role he may return to with Big Ten Network.

