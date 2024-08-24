Screengrab via ESPN.

The college football season kicked off with a Week 0 game in Dublin, Ireland between the tenth ranked Florida State Seminoles and ACC rival Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. College GameDay was on site in the streets of Dublin and appropriately enough, Irish WWE superstar Sheamus was the guest picker after partying all day and night with his co-worker Pat McAfee.

Sheamus was a natural on the set who wasn’t afraid to pick an upset or two. In addition to picking Notre Dame to win the national championship (you can understand why), he went out on a limb to select Georgia Tech to pull the upset in the season opener. He was the only panelist to do so.

And the Yellow Jackets rewarded that show of faith as the underdogs pulled off a 24-21 victory on a last second field goal as time expired.

Let me just leave this here for the so called ‘experts’ @PatMcAfeeShow #GeorgiaTech 🇮🇪🇺🇸🏈 pic.twitter.com/Od4OvuYeTO — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 24, 2024

And Georgia Tech gave a shoutout to Sheamus afterwards and earned his trademark “banger after banger after banger” hashtag.

The Georgia Tech victory may not have been as big of an upset as when Sheamus won his first WWE Championship all the way back in 2009 shortly after his debut, but it still came as a big surprise considering Florida State had all the motivation in the world coming off their College Football Playoff snub last season. That snub inspired a lot vitriol towards Kirk Herbstreit from Seminoles fans on the set of College GameDay, but it couldn’t inspire the Seminoles to a victory in Week 0.

Instead, the rest of the ACC is laughing at the team who is suing the league because they think they are too good for the conference sitting in last place.