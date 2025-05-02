Credit: DawgNation/YouTube

Longtime college football writer Tony Barnhart A.K.A. “Mr. College Football” will retire following his 50th season on the beat.

As per Sports Business Journal, Barnhart posted on his Facebook feed that this year will be his last covering college football full-time. He plans on doing a tour of SEC sites throughout the season, writing essays at each stop and later turning those essays into a book.

Throughout his journalism career Barnhart has made stops at the Greensboro News & Record and Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with television gigs at ESPN and CBS Sports.

He’s also authored several books, including two on the University of Georgia football program. Another one of Barnhart’s books is The 19 of Greene: Football, Friendship, and Change in the Fall of 1970, which chronicles integration in a small Georgia town through the eyes of county’s first integrated football team.

Per SBJ, Barnhart “still has a few books left in him” after his retirement from the beat. He also hopes to continue his speaking engagements.

Throughout last football season, Barnhart’s writing appeared on The Arena Group-owned TMG Sports website.

Barnhart plans to work through the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Miami before officially retiring.