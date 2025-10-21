Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While it may not come from EverWonder Studio and Hulu, college football fans will still be able to get an extended look at the first year of the Bill Belichick era at North Carolina.

In a story on Monday, Raleigh NBC affiliate WRAL announced that it is planning on releasing its own documentary regarding Belichick’s debut season in Chapel Hill.

News of the documentary comes just two weeks after it was first reported that the previously announced docuseries focused on the Tar Heels that was set to be released on Hulu had been shelved. According to WRAL’s reporting, the project was contingent on Belichick’s participation, which his contract gave him the ability to terminate.

While it’s unclear how it happened, the university confirmed that the project had been paused following North Carolina’s 2-3 (now 2-4) start to the 2025 campaign. But in the event that the Tar Heels do turn around their season, it appears the docuseries could be rescued, with Pablo Torre recently reporting that EverWonder is still actively filming footage in Chapel Hill, which could be used at a later date.

A late-season surge, however, appears unlikely, and not just because the Tar Heels’ lackluster on-field performance this season. If anything, that has paled in comparison to the behind-the-scenes drama that was detailed in an Oct. 6 WRAL report titled, “Divided locker room, disastrous results: Players, parents blame Belichick culture for UNC problems.”

As North Carolina has solidified itself as one of college football’s top stories for all the wrong reasons this season, WRAL has established itself as one of the leading authorities on the Tar Heels’ troubles. And regardless of how or when the Belichick era comes to an end, it appears the local news station is well positioned to produce one of — and perhaps the only — definitive documentaries about its first year.