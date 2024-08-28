Photo Credit: The Denver Post/YouTube.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has made his gripe with the local media in the area quite public. And on Tuesday, Woody Paige, one of the most well-known and well-respected media members in the area, opened up about his previous issues with coaches at the program in the past.

Recently, the Colorado Buffaloes athletics department informed The Denver Post that they would no longer be taking questions from columnist Sean Keeler, referencing “a series of sustained, personal attacks.”

This is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues between the program and local media outlets. Sanders previously publically refused to take a question from a CBS reporter during a press conference.

It seems like the program is attempting to distance itself further and further from much of the local media as we get closer to the season-opening game for Colorado against North Dakota State on Thursday.

The topic of Deion Sanders versus local media members has continuously been growing in traction as of late, with many national media members coming to the defense of Keeler and others who Sanders and company have seemingly attempted to keep away from the team.

In a recent post on X, Paige detailed that issues between columnists and particular coaching staffs may not be as rare as some think, admitting that he has had several Colorado coaches refuse to do interviews with him in the past.

“Four former Colorado coaches and I had major issues over columns I wrote,” wrote Paige on X. “Three wouldn’t do any more interviews with me. It was their right, and I had the right to write. Both sides kept the dispute private, not public.”

The big difference between Paige’s feuds with Colorado coaches of the past is that they were kept private, which has not been the case when it comes to Keeler or others on Sanders’ hit list.

Maybe that is because Paige has a reputation through his work as a Denver columnist for over 50 years. Or perhaps, Deion Sanders just wants to make it a point to make his team as anti-media as possible.

Regardless, Sanders’ attempts to keep his team out of the limelight by refusing questions from certain media members has ironically brought even more negative press towards the program, which may come back to bite him in the 2024 college football season.

[Woody Paige on X, Photo Credit: The Denver Post on YouTube]