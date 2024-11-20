Army QB Bryson Daily after an Oct. 19, 2024 win over East Carolina. (Lucas Boland/Imagn Images.)

Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.

Tuesday, Nov. 19 (all listings from 506 Sports)

Akron @ Kent State

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

John Sadak, Ross Tucker

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2

Noah Reed, Craig Haubert

Featured game: Northern Illinois @ Miami (OH)

8:00 p.m.

ESPN

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

The RedHawks (2.5-point home favorites) enter this clash at 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the MAC, tied for the conference lead with the Bowling Green Falcons. But the visiting Huskies are also 6-4 overall; they’re 3-3 in MAC play and less of a threat there, but they have some notable wins this year, including a Sept. 7 road one over Notre Dame. And this is a rivalry game for the Mallory Cup, honoring the late Bill Mallory, who coached both schools to MAC championships. This will mark the fourth time that trophy has been awarded.

For Northern Illinois, watch out for QB Brett Gabbert (younger brother of noted NFL and NCAA QB Blaine). He’s thrown for 2,148 yards and 18 touchdowns this year against seven interceptions, albeit with only a 56.8 percent completion mark. For Miami, keep an eye on running back Gavin Williams, who has 631 rushing yards and three TDs on 123 carries this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Featured game: Ohio @ Toledo

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio

The road Bobcats are amongst the three MAC teams tied for first in the league with a 5-1 in-conference mark (the others are the aforementioned RedHawks and Falcons). But both they and the Rockets are 7-3 overall on the year, and Toledo is a three-point home favorite here.

On the broadcasting side, it’s worth noting that Addazio has some MAC experience, coaching Temple in that conference in 2011 (to a 9-4 overall record). And on the field, Ohio has a significant receiver in Coleman Owen, who has 56 catches for 882 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns so far, plus a rushing touchdown on one 22-yard carry. Meanwhile, Toledo safety Maxen Hook has a team-high 88 tackles, plus a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.

Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan

7:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Justin Kutcher, Rene Ingoglia

Thursday, Nov. 21

Featured/only game: NC State @ Georgia Tech

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen

Georgia Tech started this season very well with a 24-21 win over Florida State in Ireland in Week 0 and then a 35-12 home win over Georgia State the next week. But the Yellow Jackets have had some ups and downs since then; they’re 6-4 overall and 4-3 in ACC play, and NC State (5-4, 2-4) is only a nine-point road underdog here. The Wolfpack are entering on the heels of a 29-19 home loss to Duke Saturday, while Georgia Tech beat the then-No. 9 Miami Hurricanes 28-23 last week.

This sets up as a pretty good game for ESPN’s Thursday team of Barrie and Mullen. For NC State, a key figure to watch is freshman QB C.J. Bailey, thrust into the spotlight after starter Grayson McCall retired from football last month following a head injury. On the season, Bailey has thrown for 1,794 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion mark. Meanwhile, for Georgia Tech, RB Jamal Haynes has 125 carries for 681 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.

Friday, Nov. 22

Temple @ UTSA

7:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Anish Shroff, Andre Ware

Featured game: Purdue @ Michigan State

8:00 p.m.

Fox

Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich

It’s been an extremely rough season for the Boilermakers, who enter this 0-7 in conference and 1-9 overall. But Michigan State isn’t much better at 2-5 and 4-6. And while the Spartans are 13.5 point home favorites, this is far from a guarantee for them. It’s certainly not the greatest Friday night matchup the Fox broadcast network could have hoped for, but there’s maybe something interesting here.

For Michigan State, a key figure to watch remains sophomore QB Aidan Chiles. He has 2,106 passing yards on 269 attempts thus far (with a 61.0 per cent completion mark), and has tossed 10 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions. For Purdue, keep an eye on running back Devin Mockobee, who has 652 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries so far (5.7 yards per carry).

UNLV @ San Jose State

10:00 p.m.

FS1

Trent Rush, Petros Papadakis

Saturday, Nov. 23, early window

Ole Miss @ Florida

12:00 p.m.

ABC

Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy

Featured game: Indiana @ Ohio State

12:00 p.m.

Fox

Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt

This is one of the best Big Noon Saturday games Fox has had this season, featuring the No. 5 Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play) against the No. 2 Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1). Both ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in Columbus to set this one up. And while Ohio State is a 12.5-point home favorite, this could still be quite an interesting one.

For Indiana, QB Kurtis Rourke remains a key story. He’s thrown for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions and a 71.8 percent completion mark, but has been less successful than normal across his last three games (and missed a 31-17 win over Washington on Oct. 26 due to injury). We’ll see what he can do in this one. Meanwhile, freshman Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith continues to find success, posting 865 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 catches so far (17.7 yards per reception).

Wake Forest @ Miami (FL)

12:00 p.m.

ESPN

Mark Jones, Roddy Jones

Southern Methodist @ Virginia

12:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Roy Philpott, Sam Acho

Yale @ Harvard

12:00 p.m.

ESPNU

Eric Frede, Jack Ford

North Carolina @ Boston College

12:00 p.m.

CW

Evan Lepler, Steve Smith Sr.

Iowa @ Maryland

12:00 p.m.

BTN

Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth

Connecticut @ Syracuse

12:00 p.m.

ACCN

Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich

Sam Houston @ Jacksonville State

12:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Illinois @ Rutgers

12:00 p.m.

Peacock

Andrew Siciliano, Michael Robinson

Massachusetts @ Georgia

12:45 p.m.

SECN

Dave Neal, Max Starks

UTEP @ Tennessee

1:00 p.m.

SECN+, ESPN+

Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker

Western Kentucky @ Liberty

1:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Charleston Southern @ Florida State

1:30 p.m.

ESPN+, ACCNX

Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly

Bowling Green @ Ball State

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry

Rice @ UAB

2:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel

James Madison @ Appalachian State

2:30 p.m.

ESPN+

New Mexico State @ Middle Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Arizona @ TCU

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks

Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray

Florida International @ Kennesaw State

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

South Alabama @ Southern Mississippi

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

ULM @ Arkansas State

3:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 23, afternoon window

Kentucky @ Texas

3:30 p.m.

ABC

Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer

Featured game: Penn State @ Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

CBS

Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson

The Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 in Big Ten play) enter this one fourth in the CFP rankings, and they can continue their push for a top seed with a strong performance here. And they’re favored to do so, coming in as 11.5-point road favorites against the Golden Gophers (6-4 overall, 4-3 in conference). But Minnesota enters off a tough 26-19 road loss to Rutgers, and may be out for some revenge.

For Penn State, a key figure is tight end Tyler Warren. He has a team-high 808 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 67 catches (12.1 yards per reception) to date. For Minnesota, keep an eye on LB Cody Lindenberg, who has a team-high 76 tackles to date with a sack and an interception.

Colorado @ Kansas

3:30 p.m.

Fox

Jason Benetti, Brock Huard

BYU @ Arizona State

3:30 p.m.

ESPN

Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek

Northwestern @ Michigan

3:30 p.m.

FS1

Tim Brando, Devin Gardner

UCF @ West Virginia

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison

Citadel @ Clemson

3:30 p.m.

CW

Thom Brennaman, Max Browne

Wisconsin @ Nebraska

3:30 p.m.

BTN

Jeff Levering, Jake Butt

Stanford @ California

3:30 p.m.

ACCN

Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin

San Diego State @ Utah State

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Chris Lewis, Taylor McHargue

Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

James Westling, Jay Sonnhalter

East Carolina @ North Texas

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane

Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Tulsa @ South Florida

3:30 p.m.

ESPN+

Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson

Pittsburgh @ Louisville

4:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler

Wofford @ South Carolina

4:00 p.m.

SECN+, ESPN+

Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman

Louisiana Tech @ Arkansas

4:00 p.m.

SECN+, ESPN+

Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox

Missouri @ Mississippi State

4:15 p.m.

SECN

Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb

Troy @ Louisiana

5:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 23, evening window

Featured game: Army vs Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium)

7:00 p.m.

NBC

Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge

One of the most interesting stories in college football this year has been 9-0 Army, up to No. 19 in the most recent CFP rankings. But the Black Knights get a tough test here in No. 6 Notre Dame, with the Irish entering this 9-1 and as 14-point favorites. There’s a lot on the line for both teams.

For Notre Dame, watch for RB Jeremiyah Love. He has 720 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns so far on 114 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. For Army, keep an eye on QB Bryson Daily, who leads the team in both passing (644) and rushing (1,062) yards to date, and has accounted for 28 touchdowns (seven through the air, 21 on the ground) against just a single interception to this point.

Baylor @ Houston

7:00 p.m.

FS1

Connor Onion, Spencer Tillman

Washington State @ Oregon State

7:00 p.m.

CW

Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf

Boise State @ Wyoming

7:00 p.m.

CBSSN

Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin

Georgia State @ Texas State

7:00 p.m.

ESPN+

Alabama @ Oklahoma

7:30 p.m.

ABC

Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit

Iowa State @ Utah

7:30 p.m.

Fox

Chris Myers, Robert Smith

Texas A&M @ Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ESPN

Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick

Marshall @ Old Dominion

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU

Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable

Vanderbilt @ LSU

7:45 p.m.

SECN

Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers

Cincinnati @ Kansas State

8:00 p.m.

ESPN2

Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore

Virginia Tech @ Duke

8:00 p.m.

ACCN

Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill

USC @ UCLA

10:15 p.m.

NBC

Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy

Air Force @ Nevada

10:30 p.m.

FS1

Trent Rush, Petros Papadakis

Colorado State @ Fresno State

10:30 p.m.

CBSSN

Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross