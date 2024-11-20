Here’s a look at who’s televising and calling (where available) this week’s college football games, with some discussion of a featured game in each slot based on announcers, matchup, or both. All times are Eastern.
Tuesday, Nov. 19 (all listings from 506 Sports)
Akron @ Kent State
7:00 p.m.
CBSSN
John Sadak, Ross Tucker
Western Michigan @ Central Michigan
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2
Noah Reed, Craig Haubert
Featured game: Northern Illinois @ Miami (OH)
8:00 p.m.
ESPN
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
The RedHawks (2.5-point home favorites) enter this clash at 6-4 overall and 5-1 in the MAC, tied for the conference lead with the Bowling Green Falcons. But the visiting Huskies are also 6-4 overall; they’re 3-3 in MAC play and less of a threat there, but they have some notable wins this year, including a Sept. 7 road one over Notre Dame. And this is a rivalry game for the Mallory Cup, honoring the late Bill Mallory, who coached both schools to MAC championships. This will mark the fourth time that trophy has been awarded.
For Northern Illinois, watch out for QB Brett Gabbert (younger brother of noted NFL and NCAA QB Blaine). He’s thrown for 2,148 yards and 18 touchdowns this year against seven interceptions, albeit with only a 56.8 percent completion mark. For Miami, keep an eye on running back Gavin Williams, who has 631 rushing yards and three TDs on 123 carries this season, averaging 5.1 yards per carry.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Featured game: Ohio @ Toledo
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Clay Matvick, Steve Addazio
The road Bobcats are amongst the three MAC teams tied for first in the league with a 5-1 in-conference mark (the others are the aforementioned RedHawks and Falcons). But both they and the Rockets are 7-3 overall on the year, and Toledo is a three-point home favorite here.
On the broadcasting side, it’s worth noting that Addazio has some MAC experience, coaching Temple in that conference in 2011 (to a 9-4 overall record). And on the field, Ohio has a significant receiver in Coleman Owen, who has 56 catches for 882 yards (15.8 yards per reception) and five touchdowns so far, plus a rushing touchdown on one 22-yard carry. Meanwhile, Toledo safety Maxen Hook has a team-high 88 tackles, plus a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan
7:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Justin Kutcher, Rene Ingoglia
Thursday, Nov. 21
Featured/only game: NC State @ Georgia Tech
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Matt Barrie, Dan Mullen
Georgia Tech started this season very well with a 24-21 win over Florida State in Ireland in Week 0 and then a 35-12 home win over Georgia State the next week. But the Yellow Jackets have had some ups and downs since then; they’re 6-4 overall and 4-3 in ACC play, and NC State (5-4, 2-4) is only a nine-point road underdog here. The Wolfpack are entering on the heels of a 29-19 home loss to Duke Saturday, while Georgia Tech beat the then-No. 9 Miami Hurricanes 28-23 last week.
This sets up as a pretty good game for ESPN’s Thursday team of Barrie and Mullen. For NC State, a key figure to watch is freshman QB C.J. Bailey, thrust into the spotlight after starter Grayson McCall retired from football last month following a head injury. On the season, Bailey has thrown for 1,794 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion mark. Meanwhile, for Georgia Tech, RB Jamal Haynes has 125 carries for 681 yards (5.5 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns.
Friday, Nov. 22
Temple @ UTSA
7:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Anish Shroff, Andre Ware
Featured game: Purdue @ Michigan State
8:00 p.m.
Fox
Connor Onion, Mark Helfrich
It’s been an extremely rough season for the Boilermakers, who enter this 0-7 in conference and 1-9 overall. But Michigan State isn’t much better at 2-5 and 4-6. And while the Spartans are 13.5 point home favorites, this is far from a guarantee for them. It’s certainly not the greatest Friday night matchup the Fox broadcast network could have hoped for, but there’s maybe something interesting here.
For Michigan State, a key figure to watch remains sophomore QB Aidan Chiles. He has 2,106 passing yards on 269 attempts thus far (with a 61.0 per cent completion mark), and has tossed 10 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions. For Purdue, keep an eye on running back Devin Mockobee, who has 652 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 115 carries so far (5.7 yards per carry).
UNLV @ San Jose State
10:00 p.m.
FS1
Trent Rush, Petros Papadakis
Saturday, Nov. 23, early window
Ole Miss @ Florida
12:00 p.m.
ABC
Bob Wischusen, Greg McElroy
Featured game: Indiana @ Ohio State
12:00 p.m.
Fox
Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt
This is one of the best Big Noon Saturday games Fox has had this season, featuring the No. 5 Hoosiers (10-0, 7-0 in Big Ten play) against the No. 2 Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1). Both ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff will be in Columbus to set this one up. And while Ohio State is a 12.5-point home favorite, this could still be quite an interesting one.
For Indiana, QB Kurtis Rourke remains a key story. He’s thrown for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns this season with just four interceptions and a 71.8 percent completion mark, but has been less successful than normal across his last three games (and missed a 31-17 win over Washington on Oct. 26 due to injury). We’ll see what he can do in this one. Meanwhile, freshman Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith continues to find success, posting 865 yards and nine touchdowns on 49 catches so far (17.7 yards per reception).
Wake Forest @ Miami (FL)
12:00 p.m.
ESPN
Mark Jones, Roddy Jones
Southern Methodist @ Virginia
12:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Roy Philpott, Sam Acho
Yale @ Harvard
12:00 p.m.
ESPNU
Eric Frede, Jack Ford
North Carolina @ Boston College
12:00 p.m.
CW
Evan Lepler, Steve Smith Sr.
Iowa @ Maryland
12:00 p.m.
BTN
Guy Haberman, Yogi Roth
Connecticut @ Syracuse
12:00 p.m.
ACCN
Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich
Sam Houston @ Jacksonville State
12:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Illinois @ Rutgers
12:00 p.m.
Peacock
Andrew Siciliano, Michael Robinson
Massachusetts @ Georgia
12:45 p.m.
SECN
Dave Neal, Max Starks
UTEP @ Tennessee
1:00 p.m.
SECN+, ESPN+
Lowell Galindo, Fozzy Whittaker
Western Kentucky @ Liberty
1:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Charleston Southern @ Florida State
1:30 p.m.
ESPN+, ACCNX
Shawn Kenney, Forrest Conoly
Bowling Green @ Ball State
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Michael Reghi, Jerod Cherry
Rice @ UAB
2:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Justin Kutcher, Dave Steckel
James Madison @ Appalachian State
2:30 p.m.
ESPN+
New Mexico State @ Middle Tennessee
2:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Arizona @ TCU
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Richard Cross, Barrett Brooks
Charlotte @ Florida Atlantic
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Ryan Urquhart, Patrick Murray
Florida International @ Kennesaw State
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
South Alabama @ Southern Mississippi
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
ULM @ Arkansas State
3:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 23, afternoon window
Kentucky @ Texas
3:30 p.m.
ABC
Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer
Featured game: Penn State @ Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
CBS
Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson
The Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 in Big Ten play) enter this one fourth in the CFP rankings, and they can continue their push for a top seed with a strong performance here. And they’re favored to do so, coming in as 11.5-point road favorites against the Golden Gophers (6-4 overall, 4-3 in conference). But Minnesota enters off a tough 26-19 road loss to Rutgers, and may be out for some revenge.
For Penn State, a key figure is tight end Tyler Warren. He has a team-high 808 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 67 catches (12.1 yards per reception) to date. For Minnesota, keep an eye on LB Cody Lindenberg, who has a team-high 76 tackles to date with a sack and an interception.
Colorado @ Kansas
3:30 p.m.
Fox
Jason Benetti, Brock Huard
BYU @ Arizona State
3:30 p.m.
ESPN
Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek
Northwestern @ Michigan
3:30 p.m.
FS1
Tim Brando, Devin Gardner
UCF @ West Virginia
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Mike Monaco, Kirk Morrison
Citadel @ Clemson
3:30 p.m.
CW
Thom Brennaman, Max Browne
Wisconsin @ Nebraska
3:30 p.m.
BTN
Jeff Levering, Jake Butt
Stanford @ California
3:30 p.m.
ACCN
Jorge Sedano, Orlando Franklin
San Diego State @ Utah State
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Chris Lewis, Taylor McHargue
Texas Tech @ Oklahoma State
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
James Westling, Jay Sonnhalter
East Carolina @ North Texas
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Ted Emrich, LaDarrin McLane
Georgia Southern @ Coastal Carolina
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Tulsa @ South Florida
3:30 p.m.
ESPN+
Jason Ross Jr, Tyoka Jackson
Pittsburgh @ Louisville
4:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Mike Couzens, Brock Osweiler
Wofford @ South Carolina
4:00 p.m.
SECN+, ESPN+
Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman
Louisiana Tech @ Arkansas
4:00 p.m.
SECN+, ESPN+
Matt Schumacker, Dustin Fox
Missouri @ Mississippi State
4:15 p.m.
SECN
Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb
Troy @ Louisiana
5:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 23, evening window
Featured game: Army vs Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium)
7:00 p.m.
NBC
Noah Eagle, Todd Blackledge
One of the most interesting stories in college football this year has been 9-0 Army, up to No. 19 in the most recent CFP rankings. But the Black Knights get a tough test here in No. 6 Notre Dame, with the Irish entering this 9-1 and as 14-point favorites. There’s a lot on the line for both teams.
For Notre Dame, watch for RB Jeremiyah Love. He has 720 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns so far on 114 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry. For Army, keep an eye on QB Bryson Daily, who leads the team in both passing (644) and rushing (1,062) yards to date, and has accounted for 28 touchdowns (seven through the air, 21 on the ground) against just a single interception to this point.
Baylor @ Houston
7:00 p.m.
FS1
Connor Onion, Spencer Tillman
Washington State @ Oregon State
7:00 p.m.
CW
Ted Robinson, Ryan Leaf
Boise State @ Wyoming
7:00 p.m.
CBSSN
Rich Waltz, Robert Turbin
Georgia State @ Texas State
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+
Alabama @ Oklahoma
7:30 p.m.
ABC
Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit
Iowa State @ Utah
7:30 p.m.
Fox
Chris Myers, Robert Smith
Texas A&M @ Auburn
7:30 p.m.
ESPN
Dave Flemming, Louis Riddick
Marshall @ Old Dominion
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU
Courtney Lyle, Leger Douzable
Vanderbilt @ LSU
7:45 p.m.
SECN
Tom Hart, Jordan Rodgers
Cincinnati @ Kansas State
8:00 p.m.
ESPN2
Brian Custer, Rod Gilmore
Virginia Tech @ Duke
8:00 p.m.
ACCN
Wes Durham, Tom Luginbill
USC @ UCLA
10:15 p.m.
NBC
Paul Burmeister, Colt McCoy
Air Force @ Nevada
10:30 p.m.
FS1
Trent Rush, Petros Papadakis
Colorado State @ Fresno State
10:30 p.m.
CBSSN
Carter Blackburn, Randy Cross