The 33rd Team is much more than a media company.

Founded by Mike Tannenbaum, the football think tank, which is filled with former executives, players, and coaches and provides unique content, has also entered the consulting ring. Tannenbaum, along with former Minnesota Vikings executive Rick Spielman and the company itself, have been tasked with assisting the New York Jets in their search for their next head coach and general manager.

In addition to finding replacements for head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, The 33rd Team will also lend its expertise to a Power Four program. According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, The 33rd Team has also been hired to help guide the University of Washington football program moving forward.

The33rdTeam, recently hired to assist in the search for a GM and HC of the New York Jets, has now also been hired to help guide Jedd Fisch and the University of Washington football program with revenue-sharing and player negotiations. Mike Tannenbaum will help lead the project.

The Huskies have their head coach for the foreseeable future in Jedd Fisch and already employ a general manager in Courtney Morgan. So, The 33rd Team won’t be assisting the Big Ten program similarly. Instead, they’ve been hired to help guide the football program with revenue-sharing and player negotiations.

According to Schultz, Tannenbaum will help lead the project.

“The move highlights Washington’s continued efforts to leverage its NFL connections in the evolving landscape of college football,” the son of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz wrote on X.

As for the services that The 33rd Team will offer to Washington and other prospective college football programs, that’s already been laid out on its website:

NCAA Advisory

As the collegiate landscape evolves, we help universities navigate the complexities of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL), revenue sharing, and other dynamic regulations. With market insights from former NFL professionals, we provide practical, experienced-based strategies to build winning programs, ensure compliance, and maximize opportunities today and in the future. Negotiation

With expertise from high-stakes NFL negotiations and NCAA operations, we provide clear strategic support for contracts, sponsorships, and partnerships. We aim to achieve outcomes that protect your interests and meet your needs.

Anything goes in this new era of college football, and that seemingly includes hiring The 33rd Team to help navigate that evolving landscape.

