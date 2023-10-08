“I cannot wait to get to that state, that state really likes me,” McAfee said in reference to his ongoing war of words with Washington State.

Last week McAfee called the program out after head coach Jake Dickert called out Lee Corso for seemingly shading the Cougars and Oregon State. McAfee launched into a full-on rant that reflected poorly on him and GameDay, given the role ESPN has played in conference realignment and the way Wazzou has been affected by that.

Fox certainly doesn’t have much of a leg to stand on when it comes to taking the high ground on that issue either, but they were clearly paying attention to the unnecessary drama McAfee and his cohorts caused with the Cougs. During Saturday’s Big Noon Kickoff, Matt Leinart paraded around the set with the Ol’ Crimson flag that is known for being seen at College GameDay each week.

“We brought a Washington State flag,” said Leinert. “We’ll always have love for Ol’ Crimson on Big Noon Kickoff.”

Shots fired? Maybe that’s too much. But message sent for sure. GameDay is where they’ll tsk-tsk you for speaking up about the inequalities of college football. Big Noon Kickoff will celebrate you.

Logistically it makes a lot of sense for GameDay to head to Seattle next week, but it’s also a fantastically time coincidence. McAfee will undoubtedly be face-to-face with some Wazzou faithful, even if most of the crowd is on his side when it comes to making fun of the Cougars. You have to wonder if ESPN will try to get McAfee and a prominent Washington State alum together to try and make peace, or if they’ll lean into the drama.

Meanwhile, Big Noon Kickoff is heading to South Bend, Indiana, far from what is currently Pac-12 country but soon to become Big Ten country. However, we have to imagine Ol’ Crimson will make another appearance at the very least.

[College GameDay]