All Times Eastern
noon
Notre Dame at Arkansas — ABC
Duke at Syracuse — ACC Network
Rutgers at Minnesota — Big Ten Network
Bowling Green at Ohio — CBS Sports Network
Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ESPN
Louisville at Pittsburgh — ESPN2
South Alabama at North Texas — ESPNU
Central Florida at Kansas State — FS1
New Haven at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESNplus, noon
Cincinnati at Kansas — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon
Stetson at Dayton — YouTube
Cornell at Yale — ESPN+
Delaware State at Sacred Heart — ESPN+
Georgetown at Columbia — ESPN+
Penn at Lehigh — ESPN+
12:15 p.m.
USC at Illinois — Fox
12:45 p.m.
Utah State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network
1 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+
Holy Cross at Fordham — ESPN+
Morehead State at Fordham — ESPN+
Albany at New Hampshire — FloSports
Marist at Butler — FloSports
Towson at Bryant — FloSports
1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+
2 p.m.
Hampton at Elon — WMYV
Georgia Southern at James Madison — WDAY/WDAZ/Midco Sports/ESPN+
Howard at Richmond — ESPN+
Utah Tech at Austin Peay — ESPN+
3 p.m.
Alabama State at Florida A&M — HBCU Go
Mercyhurst at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+
Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+
Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV
3:30 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi — ABC
Cal at Boston College — ACC Network
UCLA at Northwestern — Big Ten Network
Ohio State at Washington — CBS
Rice at Navy — CBS Sports Network
Auburn at Texas A&M — ESPN
Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN2
Utah at West Virginia — Fox
Princeton at Lafayette — NBC Sport Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+
Indiana at Iowa — Peacock
Cincinnati at Kansas — TNT/HBO Max
North Carolina A&T at Maine — WFVX/FloSports
Western Carolina at Campbell — WITN 22.2/FloSports
Akron at Toledo — ESPN+
Furman at Samford — ESPN+
Lindenwood at Miami (OH) — ESPN+
San Diego State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+
UConn at Buffalo — ESPN+
Merrimack at Stony Brook — FloSports
William & Mary at Villanova — FloSports
4 p.m.
New Mexico State at New Mexico — Altitude/Ryz Sports Network/Mountain West Network
Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNU
Hawai’i at Air Force — FS1
Eastern Washington at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana/SWX Local Sports/ESPN+
Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+
St. Thomas at San Diego — ESPN+
4:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Mississippi State — SEC Network
4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+
5 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Portland State — ESPN+
Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State — SWAC TV
5:30 p.m.
Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+
6 p.m.
Brown at Harvard — ESPN+
Liberty at Old Dominion — ESPN+
Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State — ESPN+
Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+
Saint Francis at Bucknell — ESPN+
South Carolina State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+
The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+
6:30 p.m.
URI at Western Michigan — ESPN+
7 p.m.
Southern Heritage Classic
HBCU, Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff — the grio
State Fair Classic
HBCU, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX
Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV
Arizona at Iowa State — ESPN
Memphis at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2
Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — The CW
Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+
Central Arkansas at Lamar — ESPN+
Jackson State at Southern — ESPN+
Jacksonville State at Southern Missouri — ESPN+
North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M — ESPN+
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+
Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Missouri State — ESPN+
7:30 p.m.
Alabama at Georgia — ABC
San José State at Stanford — ACC Network
Washington State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network
UMass at Missouri — ESPNU
Appalachian State at Boise State — FS1
Oregon at Penn State — NBC/Peacock
7:45 p.m.
Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network
8 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana — ESPN+
McNeese at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+
8:30 p.m.
West Georgia at Southern Utah — ESPN+
9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento State — KMAX/ESPN+
Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+
10 p.m.
Weber State at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+
10:15 p.m.
BYU at Colorado — ESPN
Idaho at Montana — ESPN2
Pregame and Studio Shows
College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.
College GameDay live from Penn State University, University Park, PA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.
ACC Huddle live from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.
BTN Tailgate live from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.
SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.
SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.
Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.
Big 12: Uncovered: Kansas Jayhawks-Rock Chalk Reborn — TNT, 11 a.m.
B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.
Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.
College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon
SEC Now — SEC Network, noon
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon
College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.
LSU vs. Mississippi College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.
FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.
Alabama vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.
ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.
B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.
College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.
College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.
SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.
BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Colorado — BYUtv, 8 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.
College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.
ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.
The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.
College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.
SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.
Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)
About Ken Fang
Ken has been covering the sports media in earnest at his own site, Fang's Bites since May 2007 and at Awful Announcing since March 2013.
He provides a unique perspective having been an award-winning radio news reporter in Providence and having worked in local television.
Fang celebrates the four Boston Red Sox World Championships in the 21st Century, but continues to be a long-suffering Cleveland Browns fan.