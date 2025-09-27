Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) awaits a pass during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

All Times Eastern

noon

Notre Dame at Arkansas — ABC

Duke at Syracuse — ACC Network

Rutgers at Minnesota — Big Ten Network

Bowling Green at Ohio — CBS Sports Network

Georgia Tech at Wake Forest — ESPN

Louisville at Pittsburgh — ESPN2

South Alabama at North Texas — ESPNU

Central Florida at Kansas State — FS1

New Haven at Duquesne — SportsNet Pittsburgh/NESNplus, noon

Cincinnati at Kansas — TNT/truTV/HBO Max, noon

Stetson at Dayton — YouTube

Cornell at Yale — ESPN+

Delaware State at Sacred Heart — ESPN+

Georgetown at Columbia — ESPN+

Penn at Lehigh — ESPN+

12:15 p.m.

USC at Illinois — Fox

12:45 p.m.

Utah State at Vanderbilt — SEC Network

1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan — ESPN+

Holy Cross at Fordham — ESPN+

Morehead State at Fordham — ESPN+

Albany at New Hampshire — FloSports

Marist at Butler — FloSports

Towson at Bryant — FloSports

1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at James Madison — ESPN+

2 p.m.

Hampton at Elon — WMYV

Georgia Southern at James Madison — WDAY/WDAZ/Midco Sports/ESPN+

Howard at Richmond — ESPN+

Utah Tech at Austin Peay — ESPN+

3 p.m.

Alabama State at Florida A&M — HBCU Go

Mercyhurst at South Dakota State — Midco Sports/ESPN+

Arkansas State at Louisiana-Monroe — ESPN+

Idaho State at Northern Colorado — ESPN+

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman — SWAC TV

3:30 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi — ABC

Cal at Boston College — ACC Network

UCLA at Northwestern — Big Ten Network

Ohio State at Washington — CBS

Rice at Navy — CBS Sports Network

Auburn at Texas A&M — ESPN

Baylor at Oklahoma State — ESPN2

Utah at West Virginia — Fox

Princeton at Lafayette — NBC Sport Philadelphia Plus/ESPN+

Indiana at Iowa — Peacock

Cincinnati at Kansas — TNT/HBO Max

North Carolina A&T at Maine — WFVX/FloSports

Western Carolina at Campbell — WITN 22.2/FloSports

Akron at Toledo — ESPN+

Furman at Samford — ESPN+

Lindenwood at Miami (OH) — ESPN+

San Diego State at Northern Illinois — ESPN+

UConn at Buffalo — ESPN+

Merrimack at Stony Brook — FloSports

William & Mary at Villanova — FloSports

4 p.m.

New Mexico State at New Mexico — Altitude/Ryz Sports Network/Mountain West Network

Tulane at Tulsa — ESPNU

Hawai’i at Air Force — FS1

Eastern Washington at Montana State — Montana Television Network/Scripps Sports Montana/SWX Local Sports/ESPN+

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois — ESPN+

St. Thomas at San Diego — ESPN+

4:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi State — SEC Network

4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State — ESPN+

5 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Portland State — ESPN+

Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State — SWAC TV

5:30 p.m.

Mercer at East Tennessee State — ESPN+

6 p.m.

Brown at Harvard — ESPN+

Liberty at Old Dominion — ESPN+

Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State — ESPN+

Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky — ESPN+

Saint Francis at Bucknell — ESPN+

South Carolina State at Charleston Southern — ESPN+

The Citadel at Tennessee-Chattanooga — ESPN+

6:30 p.m.

URI at Western Michigan — ESPN+

7 p.m.

Southern Heritage Classic

HBCU, Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff — the grio

State Fair Classic

HBCU, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, TX

Grambling State vs. Prairie View A&M — SWAC TV

Arizona at Iowa State — ESPN

Memphis at Florida Atlantic — ESPN2

Virginia Tech at North Carolina State — The CW

Abilene Christian at Incarnate Word — ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Lamar — ESPN+

Jackson State at Southern — ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Southern Missouri — ESPN+

North Carolina Central at East Texas A&M — ESPN+

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee-Martin — ESPN+

Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Southeastern Louisiana — ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Missouri State — ESPN+

7:30 p.m.

Alabama at Georgia — ABC

San José State at Stanford — ACC Network

Washington State at Colorado State — CBS Sports Network

UMass at Missouri — ESPNU

Appalachian State at Boise State — FS1

Oregon at Penn State — NBC/Peacock

7:45 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina — SEC Network

8 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana — ESPN+

McNeese at Stephen F. Austin — ESPN+

8:30 p.m.

West Georgia at Southern Utah — ESPN+

9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento State — KMAX/ESPN+

Louisiana Tech at Texas-El Paso — ESPN+

10 p.m.

Weber State at Cal-Davis — KQCA/ESPN+

10:15 p.m.

BYU at Colorado — ESPN

Idaho at Montana — ESPN2

Pregame and Studio Shows

College Football Pregame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 9 a.m.

College GameDay live from Penn State University, University Park, PA — ESPN/ESPNU, 9 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — Fox, 10 a.m.

ACC Huddle live from Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC — ACC Network, 10 a.m.

BTN Tailgate live from the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN — Big Ten Network, 1 p.m.

SEC Nation live from the University of Georgia, Athens, GA — SEC Network, 10 a.m.

SportsGrid College Football Today — SportsGrid, 10 a.m.

Big Noon Kickoff live from the University of Illinois, Champaign, IL — FS1, 11 a.m.

Big 12: Uncovered: Kansas Jayhawks-Rock Chalk Reborn — TNT, 11 a.m.

B1G Countdown to Kickoff — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

Big 12 College Football Pregame — TNT/HBO Max, 11:30 a.m.

College Football Gameday Scoreboard — CBS Sports HQ, noon

SEC Now — SEC Network, noon

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, noon

College Football Today — CBS, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Gameday Reset — CBS Sports HQ, 2:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 3 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 3 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Game Break — Big Ten Network, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 3 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

LSU vs. Mississippi College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 3 p.m.

FS1 College Football Extra — FS1, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 College Football Postgame — TNT/HBO Max, 3:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 3:45 p.m.

Alabama vs. Georgia College Football In-Game LIVE Gameday — SportsGrid, 6 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 6:30 p.m.

ACC Huddle Scoreboard — ACC Network, 6:30 p.m.

B1G Live: Football Postgame — Big Ten Network, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 6:30 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ABC, 7 p.m.

College Football Postgame Show — CBS, 7 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Big Ten Countdown — NBC, 7 p.m.

College Football Primetime Pregame — CBS Sports HQ, 7 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7:15 p.m.

BYU Sports Nation Game Day: BYU vs. Colorado — BYUtv, 8 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN, 10 p.m.

College Football Scoreboard — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

ACC Huddle: Final Score — ACC Network, 10:30 p.m.

The Final Drive — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

College Football Postgame Live — CBS Sports HQ, 11 p.m.

SEC Football Final — SEC Network, 11 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

College Football Final — ESPN2, 1:15 a.m. (Sunday)