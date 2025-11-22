Credit: Marty & McGee/SEC Network

If you believe in that sort of thing, the Vanderbilt mascot crashing while riding an ATV before the Commodores’ big game against Kentucky was a pretty bad omen.

During a segment on SEC Network’s Marty & McGee from Nashville, Mr. Commodore was seen riding an ATV near the set. After stopping to salute the crowd, one of the SEC college football pregame show hosts told him to “hit the throttle,” which he did as the camera panned away and back towards the show.

However, Marty Smith and Ryan McGee started to yell, “Oh no!” before one of them said, “He flipped it!” Everyone in the audience turned to see the damage, though thankfully, the mascot popped right back up and signaled he was okay.

Mr. Commodore took a tumble. What a way to start the show 😂 @MartySmithESPN | @ESPNMcGee pic.twitter.com/biLBVvEafb — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 22, 2025



“Do you think he meant to do that?” asked Smith.

“No!” explained McGee.

“He about killed himself,” added Smith. “Be careful out there, man, this is a family program.”

After regaining their composure, the two hosts pulled up the replay to break down what happened and offer some praise for the mascot’s quick thinking.

“We told him to gas it up,” said Smith over a replay of the crash as it happened. “And he gassed it up and he just… yeah. I mean, look at the stop, drop, and roll. That guy, he has fallen before.”

“You know what, though, that was smooth. You see him grab the head?” asked McGee. “You gotta grab the head. The Oregon Duck literally lost his head a few weeks ago.

“That’s pro’s pro.”