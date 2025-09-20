Credit: Fox

We knew that Big Noon Kickoff would try to offset the Pat McAfee factor this year in its head-to-head battle with College GameDay, but we didn’t realize that would include cheeky references to alleged sexual acts by Mormons.

While the addition of Dave Portnoy was the most direct way Fox attempted to bring some bro culture to its Saturday college football pregame show, it was Brady Quinn who really went for it on Saturday.

Big Noon Kickoff was broadcasting live from the University of Utah campus Saturday before Utah’s Big 12 showdown with the Texas Tech Raiders. During a conversation about which schools might make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff this season, Quinn zeroed in on the Utes.

After explaining why he thought both No. 16 Utah and No. 17 Texas Tech had a good chance to make the CFP, Quinn made his case that the Big 12 conference would get two teams in.

“Big 12 only got two teams in last year, I think they at least get two in this year,” said Quinn. “These are the two best teams in the Big 12. They’re two of the best teams in college football. This is the best game in the Big 12’s schedule the entire year. So, soak it in. Soak it in, boys. This is gonna be a helluva matchup.”

“I see what you did there. That was good,” added Matt Leinert.

“You went there, huh?” added host Rob Stone. “You went there.”

Quinn’s choice to tell everyone to “soak it in” was certainly no accident. And if you’re not familiar with what he was cheekily referencing, we direct you to the soaking (sexual practice) Wikipedia page. The soaking trend was actually more of a BYU thing (if it was even true), but the state of Utah is probably getting used to being the butt of that joke, regardless of which school is being referenced.

McAfee has had a field day with soaking (and quaking) since joining ESPN, even making a much more direct reference to it on an episode of GameDay while discussing BYU.

You can take the football players out of college, but you can’t take the college out of the football player.