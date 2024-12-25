Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The South Florida Bulls defeated the San Jose Spartans 41-39 in a five-overtime duel at the Hawaii Bowl on Christmas Eve. Quarterback Bryce Archie played all but two plays for the Bulls. However, the story around the guy who played quarterback for those other two plays is what has a lot of people all worked up about what’s going on around the USF football program.

Byrum Brown came into the 2024 season as the surefire starting quarterback after leading the team to a 7-6 record and bowl victory the year before. However, he suffered a leg injury in Week 5, which opened the door for Archie.

At this point, it was understood that Brown, the first 3,000-yard passing season in program history, would rehab and attempt to return during the 2024 season if possible.

Meanwhile, head coach Alex Golesh would be asked about Brown’s progress each week and a pattern emerged. Golesh would tell reporters that Brown’s leg was improving and he was practicing, allowing for the possibility that he might return that weekend. When it came time to play the game, Archie would be the starter and Brown would not play. The cycle renewed each week and some fans began to grow annoyed with the vaguery.

Fast-forward to the weeks leading up to the Hawaii Bowl. While hedging his bets, Golesh seemed to imply that there was a decent chance Brown would play in the game, saying “If Byrum is ready to roll, Byrum rolls, and Bryce is there ready to roll right behind him.” That, coupled with USF social media posts that highlighted Brown, appeared to be clear messaging about the team’s plans.

That message couldn’t have been made clearer when USF released their depth chart for the bowl game and Brown was listed at QB1. However, a conflicting report soon emerged that Archie would get the start but Brown would also see playing time.

Brown did indeed get in the game. For just two plays, when Archie briefly left the game to deal with a leg issue. Archie soon returned and eventually led the Bulls to the five-overtime win. He finished 24-of-35 for 235 yards with one interception and the game-winning two-point conversion.

Afterward, Golesh said he decided to go with the quarterback he thought would give South Florida the best chance to win, noting that “(Brown) just didn’t feel right.”

“Byrum tried, all the way through warmups,” Golesh said. “It was as much of a game-time decision as I’ve ever had in my career. He tried, and truly a pain-tolerance deal for him where he knows he needs his legs to go.”

It was also the first time all season that Golesh admitted that Brown had broken his leg. He had previously been coy about those specifics since the injury happened.

Then, after being asked about his season-long, confusing messaging around Brown, the coach finally snapped back at reporters, saying any frustrations or confusion was their fault.

“And I say this super humbly with all due respect, I think the confusion comes from you, and making it a thing,” Golesh said. “I’ve sat up here and been completely honest with you, been honest with you when he’s practiced, been honest with you when he’s available. He’s a young man that broke a bone in his leg, and has fought like crazy to come back.

“He’s rehabbed five to six hours a day. He’s continued to come in every day and prepare like a starter. He watches more film than anyone in our program. Continues to lead, continues to work his tail off, and just because on Twitter, somebody doesn’t think that I’m being transparent on his injury?

“Until the league makes us release some sort of list that says, ‘Man, this guy’s available’ on Tuesday or Wednesday, why would I give anybody an advantage to know when somebody’s available or they’re not? Everybody in the country would tell you the same exact thing.”

Golesh’s answer doesn’t seem to be sitting well with some in the USF community, many of whom feel he turned the situation into an unnecessary circus.

Both Brown and Archie will be back for the Bulls next season, so we’ll see how this whole situation plays out, and how the way Golesh has handled it will impact his situation with local media and USF brass.

