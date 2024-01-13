Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles up the field against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the LSU Tigers 42-28. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama fans can rest easy, because star quarterback Jalen Milroe has not entered the transfer portal, despite a report Saturday from USA Today.

The report, posted on USAToday.com just before 2 p.m., was headlined, “Alabama QB Jalen Milroe enters transfer portal.” The report began, “The exodus from Alabama after Nick Saban’s retirement continued on Saturday. Quarterback Jalen Milroe announced he is leaving the Crimson Tide via the Transfer Portal.”

The news seemed credible, given speculation that many Alabama players will opt to leave following the surprise retirement of head coach Saban this week. Star wide receiver Isaiah Bond entered the transfer portal Friday.

Yet USA Today‘s report was based on a tweet by X (formerly Twitter) account user @BigOrangePunch, a fake Jalen Milroe account.

“Respect my decision. #4 out,” the account read.

“I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

A few other media outlets and X accounts got fooled, whether by the initial X post or the USA Today report is unclear.

This certainly isn’t the first time a reporter with a major media outlet has been fooled by a fake social media account. Reporters such as NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski and NFL insider Adam Schefter have spawned multiple faux accounts.

There are Internet trolls who live to catch reporters in such an unfortunate situation, and some of the most respected media personalities have fallen for the bait. And journalists aren’t the only ones who’ve been tricked. Last summer, Draymond Green started a beef with Kevin Garnett over an alleged quote by the NBA legend that appeared on a fake X account.

[USA Today]