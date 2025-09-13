Photo Credits: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images (Steve Sarkisian, left); Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Urban Meyer doesn’t think that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian handled questions about the health of quarterback Arch Manning well.

During a 38-7 win over San José State, Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was seen grimacing, appearing to be in pain while throwing. When asked about his quarterback’s health, Sarkisian downplayed the injury concerns, comparing the grimaces to faces people make while using the bathroom.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Meyer noted his respect for Sarkisian. But he also didn’t feel that the Texas coach handled the questions well.

“I saw that interaction with the reporter and I wondered: ‘Why?’ That’s a legitimate question,” Meyer said, H/T Alex Byington, On3 Sports. “If he’s hurting, then just say he’s hurting. If he’s not, then just say he’s fine. So I don’t know if there’s something behind door No. 2 with (his response). I saw the same thing on video, and … players wince all the time. But I do believe that was a legitimate question.”

The three-time national championship-winning head coach and Big Noon Kickoff host continued.

“You know, is your quarterback hurt? Because I actually heard that from someone at FOX saying he’s a little dinged up,” Meyer said. “But I didn’t see that during the Ohio State game because they ran him quite a bit. So I don’t understand that interaction and maybe there is something there.”