Three-time national champion head coach Urban Meyer has retired from coaching football several times already. He retired in 2010 after winning two national titles with the Florida Gators only to return to coach the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2012. He then retired again after seven seasons with the Buckeyes but returned to coaching just two years later with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL.

Now, Meyer is once again retired after he was fired by the Jaguars in the middle of his only season with the team in 2021. But it doesn’t sound like he’ll be coming out of retirement for a third time.

Last week, Urban Meyer participated in a roundtable discussion with current Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and fellow former Ohio State head coaches Jim Tressel and John Cooper as part of Ohio State’s annual coaches clinic. During that discussion, Meyer was asked if he would consider coming out of retirement once again – and he pretty bluntly shut down

“That book’s closed,” Meyer said during the roundtable, according to Eleven Warriors. “It’s gonna be TV and grandfathering.”

Meyer, of course, currently works for Fox Sports as a college football analyst primarily on the network’s Big Noon Kickoff show. But even though Fox spent last season bizarrely feeding speculation that Meyer could return to the sidelines, it looks like he will remain at Fox, after all.

