It’s no secret that Ohio State is well-represented in the college football media. Few, however, lean into the Buckeyes’ rivalry with Michigan as much as Urban Meyer has.

So for many, it likely came as a surprise to find out that the 3-time national champion head coach agrees with the Wolverines escaping a bowl ban as part of the sanctions they received from the Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. It seems clear, however, that Meyer’s opinion has been shaped by his first season as Ohio State’s head coach in 2012, in which the Buckeyes endured a postseason ban of their own thanks to the infamous “tatgate” controversy.

“In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl or championship game in their final year of college football for something they had nothing to do with,” Meyer said according to a social media post from his podcast, The Triple Option. “It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done. That same group went 12-0 and was unable to compete for the national championship.

“The recent ruling to not punish players who weren’t involved is correct. However, this decision also proves that the NCAA, as an enforcement arm, no longer exists.”

While one could perceive Meyer’s comment regarding NCAA enforcement no longer existing as a slight at the Wolverines, the reality is that it is difficult to square Michigan’s punishment with previous precedents that were seemingly set. After the Buckeyes were unable to participate in the 2012 postseason as a result of actions by players who were no longer on the team, there was reason to believe that the Wolverines would have received a similar fate after the NCAA’s investigation confirmed the existence of an impermissible sign-stealing scheme.

Then again, Ohio State’s violations in 2011 likely wouldn’t have been infractions in 2025 — they merely would have been orchestrated as NIL deals. All of this speaks to the still-evolving nature of the college sports landscape, and it only makes sense that as the rules change, the punishments do too.

So yes, Urban Meyer can be correct that Michigan didn’t deserve a bowl ban and that the punishment — or lack thereof — is indicative of the new age of college athletics. Maybe his own experience with postseason bans has made him willing to put rivalries aside in the name of compassion. Or perhaps the Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst is merely doing his duty as an on-air fanboy for the Big Ten.