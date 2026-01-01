Photo Credit: FS1

The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes beat the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes 24-14 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on New Year’s Eve at the Cotton Bowl (AT&T Stadium; Arlington, TX).

Ahead of the Miami-Ohio State game on Wednesday, current Fox college football analyst and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer appeared on ‘The Herd with Colin Cowherd and provided a preview of the game. Meyer’s analysis didn’t age particularly well.

While acknowledging the prowess of Miami’s defense as well, Meyer gave the Hurricanes very little chance to score points, and he said that “if Ohio State scores two touchdowns, they win that game.”

Urban Meyer: “I just don’t see Miami scoring. I’ve told people if Ohio State scores two touchdowns, they win that game. And I still believe that.” Miami wins 24-14. #CFP pic.twitter.com/zaYUnxrhMm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 1, 2026

“I just don’t see Miami scoring,” Meyer, the Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst, told Colin Cowherd. “I’ve told people if Ohio State scores two touchdowns, they win that game. And I still believe that.”

Well, Miami scored 24 points, even though one of the touchdowns came on a pick-six thrown by Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin.

The Hurricanes’ offense was still responsible for 17 of the points. Miami’s ground game was solid, leading to 153 rushing yards on 37 attempts, and helping the Hurricanes win the time-of-possession battle (33:20 to 26:40).

And defending champion Ohio State scored exactly two touchdowns, which Meyer said would be enough, and lost the game.

Mario Cristobal and Miami will face the winner of the Ole Miss-Georgia game in the CFP semifinals (Fiesta Bowl).