Credit: Detroit Free Press

In the 13 years since he was first hired as Ohio State’s head coach, Urban Meyer has made it clear how he feels about Michigan.

But despite refusing to refer to “That Team Up North” by its actual name and admonishing media members who dared to wear blue in his presence, the Hall of Fame head coach insists that he has a deep respect for the Wolverines program.

So much so that when one of his former assistant coaches asked him what he thought about the Michigan job opening, Meyer didn’t hesitate. In fact, the 3-time national champion head coach says that not only did he tell Kyle Whittingham he should take the Wolverines job, but that doing so was a “no-brainer.”

“He called me one day and he says, ‘hey, what do you think?’ I said, ‘are you kidding me?'” Meyer recalled of his conversation with Whittingham during an appearance on FS1’s Wake Up Barstool on Monday morning. “We started talking about the Wolverines and my comment was… yes, there’s a rivalry, there’s hatred. But you name someone that respects that school more than me and I’d probably argue with you. I have so much respect. Bo Schembechler was a friend. And the reason that we work so hard to beat their ass is because we respected them so much. We worked on them every day. Every day of our career.

“So when Kyle told me that, I said, ‘Kyle, it’s a no-brainer. You could win a national title there.’ It’s a hard job. I mean, he’s going to be under scrutiny he’s never been under before at Utah. This is a blue blood program. You can get any player you want. You have elite academics. You’ve got the challenges in recruiting that northern schools have.”

But make no mistake, Meyer is convinced the former Utah head coach is up for the job.

“But here’s why Wolverine nation should be ecstatic: he’s a tough cat. That’s a tough dude, man,” he said. “When the Wolverines were the Wolverines of old and like they were a couple of years ago, they were a line of scrimmage team that tackled really well, played physical tough defense and they controlled the line of scrimmage on offense. And that’s what he is.

“And he’s adapted well to the new era of player. That’s the thing, when he was my defensive coordinator [at Utah], he was firm, had high expectations. But he was never demeaning. The players respected him and that’s the No. 1 quality that he has.”

.@CoachUrbanMeyer on why Kyle Whittingham is a great hire for Michigan pic.twitter.com/v48cJWs1N3 — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) December 29, 2025

While Whittingham had previously revealed that he sought council from Meyer on the job opening, it was still interesting to hear the ex-Ohio State coach speak about the Wolverines with such enthusiasm. Meyer also isn’t the first former head coach-turned-analyst to advise a former staff member on his career this offseason, as Nick Saban famously encouraged Lane Kiffin to leave LSU for Ole Miss.

Considering that Whittingham had already stepped down from his job at Utah weeks before being hired at Michigan, this situation doesn’t seem to present the same conflict of interest that Saban’s did, although it is still worth noting that Meyer remains one of Fox’s top college football analysts via his role on Big Noon Kickoff. To that end, it will certainly be interesting to see how he covers his former assistant throughout his tenure in Ann Arbor, especially considering that another one of his former proteges in Ryan Day remains in charge in Columbus.