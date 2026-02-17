Credit: The Triple Option, NorthJersey.com-USA TODAY NETWORK

If there’s anything President Donald Trump loves more than playing golf, we haven’t learned about it yet. And he was out in full force last weekend in West Palm Beach, playing among a rather notable foursome.

As first reported by Politico, Trump was joined by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Fox Sports college football analyst Urban Meyer, and ESPN college football analyst Nick Saban.

The pairing isn’t too surprising. Saban previously endorsed Trump and has worked closely with his administration in advocating for federal regulation of college athletics. Trump also appointed Meyer to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition in 2020.

Meyer spoke about his golf outing on the latest episode of The Triple Option, saying that despite the presumably shared politics of all four golfers, the conversation remained “bipartisan” and focused on college football.

“I got invited to play golf with Coach Nick Saban and Governor Ron DeSantis and Donald J. Trump, our President,” said Meyer. “What brought this on is just conversation about the positives and negatives of not just college football, college sports. The governor of the state, our governor, I live in the state of Florida, played baseball at Yale. The President of the United States is very interested in sports and just listened.

“It was an awesome day. Awesome. Sense of humor and also real serious conversation about what… It’s interesting to get Coach Saban’s take, my take, who’ve been in it for so long.

“This conversation is all bipartisan. It happens that one’s a Republican president, one’s a very conservative governor of our state. Coach Saban and I were there as guests, and it was all about our thoughts on how to make this thing better. The thing that I keep reiterating to people is, do you guys realize, and I know you two know it because we witness it every week at Big Noon, it’s never been better, college football.”

President Trump could certainly use some easy wins and further distraction from his rampant inclusion in the Epstein Files if he wants to maintain control of the government come November, and college football is begging for leadership and direction. So perhaps he’ll take what Saban and Meyer had to say seriously and try to do something. But, you know… probably not.