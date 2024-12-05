Screen grab: Big Noon Kickoff

While there has been plenty of speculation regarding Ryan Day’s status as Ohio State’s head coach since Saturday’s loss to Michigan, don’t expect Urban Meyer to replace his former offensive coordinator on the Buckeyes’ sideline anytime soon — or ever, for that matter.

Using his podcast’s social media account, the three-time national champion head coach issued a statement denying any interest in returning to his former job as Ohio State’s head coach.

“It has come to my attention that there are reports speculating my return to the sidelines in Columbus,” the statement reads. “While I thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons as head coach at THE Ohio State University, I have no interest in coaching again. I will always be a Buckeye and have full confidence in Ryan Day, his staff, and every player that puts on the Scarlet and Gray.”

Meyer’s statement comes just days after former ESPN anchor Jay Crawford reported on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show that Meyer wasn’t just open to a return in Columbus, but that the interest was mutual. While some took that with a grain of salt, the speculation only amplified with the 60-year-old former head coach’s candid comments regarding the current state of the Ohio State program under Day on this week’s episode of his podcast, The Triple Option.

“It’s uncomfortable to hear the ‘fired word’ and it’s uncomfortable to hear about pressure, but it’s also reality that you’re compensated very, very well,” Meyer told Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone. “You get all the resources; I talked to someone, I said, ‘Man, it’s a rugged job, but it’s also arguably the best job.’

“I said this at Florida, but also at Ohio State: you’re expected to be the very best at what you do in the country,” Meyer continued. “If you’re a coach — a running back coach — you better be the very best. If not, you’re going to have to answer to me and say why. Because whatever resource you need, I’m gonna give you; you need to be the best. As a player, if you’re playing tailback, Mark Ingram, you’re expected to be the No. 1 tailback in the United States. If that doesn’t fit your job description, you can go. I’ll help you right now. I’ll sign your lease papers – and you can go.

“Because there’s a lot of places out here, Mark, it’s really not that important. You know, you don’t have to be the best. There’s 120 schools. You don’t have to be the best tailback. You be good; you’ll be fine. You go eat your dinner, you go home for vacation and all that. At the Ohio States of the world — you don’t. And that’s why you gotta clean your mind and say, ‘This is my job.’ That means – and people say this is drastic — every waking moment you have, if you’re not the best, find a way to become the best.

“And that’s your job description, I get it. If you don’t like that, go pay your taxes, be a good person, but leave here.”

Taking the Fox Big Noon Kickoff analyst at his word, it appears he’s coached his final game. But perhaps the bigger story here isn’t Meyer’s statement, but the reality that the uncertainty surrounding Day’s job status following a fourth straight loss to Michigan has reached the point that it was even necessary in the first place.

