Urban Meyer watched Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10 in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday night, and the former Buckeyes coach had a take that’s going to follow Curt Cignetti around for a while.

“This is the greatest turnaround in the history of our sport, college football,” Meyer said. “It’s not even close. You know what? A year ago, I was at Indiana versus I believe it was Nebraska, and I was watching that, and I wanted to go outside and stand next to that team and witness what I was witnessing. That’s last year. This is this year. This is the best coaching job I’ve seen, certainly in my life, I think in the history of the sport.”

“This is the greatest turnaround in the history of our sport!” 🗣️@CoachUrbanMeyer has nothing but praise for how Curt Cignetti turned things around for @IndianaFootball 👏 pic.twitter.com/CBGt2fczgP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2025

Meyer isn’t prone to hyperbole when it comes to football, and given his résumé — three national championships, stops at Florida and Ohio State, and an .853 career winning percentage — he’s seen plenty of great coaching. But what Curt Cignetti has done at Indiana in less than two years is legitimately absurd.

The Hoosiers went 3-9 in 2023 and had the most all-time losses of any program in college football history. Now they’re 13-0, Big Ten champions, and headed to the College Football Playoff as the top overall seed. They hadn’t won an outright conference title since 1945. They’d also lost 30 straight to Ohio State.

That changed on Saturday night in Indianapolis against the defending national champions.

INDIANA TAKES DOWN OHIO STATE TO WIN THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP! Gus Johnson on the call for Fox. 🏈🏆🎙️ #CFB #CFP #BigTenChampionship pic.twitter.com/AQb6OxV1Zr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2025

Cignetti is now 24-2 in two seasons at Indiana and 18-1 in Big Ten play. He brought 13 players with him from James Madison, added 27 more transfers, and completely rebuilt a roster that had no business competing for championships. Indiana wasn’t supposed to be here. The portal and NIL have changed college football, but what Cignetti has done in Bloomington is still beyond what anyone thought possible.

Meyer called it the best coaching job he’s ever seen, and when you consider the alternatives — the other turnarounds in college football history — it’s tough to argue. And if you want to argue, just Google Cignetti.