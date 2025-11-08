Photo credit: FS1

Urban Meyer continues to insist he isn’t interested in Penn State or any other head coaching job, reaffirming his allegiance to Fox and Big Noon Kickoff.

Earlier this week, Infinity Sports Network radio host Zach Gelb reported Meyer had “strong interest” in coaching Penn State, but talks fell through over NIL concerns. Meyer has since denied having any interest, while Gelb has continued to stand by his reporting.

Friday afternoon, Meyer joined Colin Cowherd’s Fox Sports Radio and FS1 show, where he was immediately asked about his recently rumored interest in coaching Penn State.

“I certainly did not meet with Penn State about the job…I have no interest in coaching again” – Urban Meyer pic.twitter.com/R0LlQqMU5B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2025



“I certainly did not meet with Penn State about the job,” Meyer insisted. “My phone started blowing up last week, and I got a lot of respect for Penn State, but I have no interest in coaching again. So, no, of course not.”

The answer was predictable and aligns with what Meyer has been saying in recent days. But Cowherd took the question a step further, asking Meyer how he would respond to a hypothetical $15 million per year offer to take the reins of a college football program.

“I know your agent,” Cowherd said. “What if somebody called him and said, $15 million a year for Urban Meyer, what would you say?”

“Big Noon, baby,” Meyer answered without hesitation, implying he would choose continuing to work for Fox over a lucrative coaching offer.

The value of Meyer’s Fox contract is not known, but it’s safe to assume the former head coach isn’t making $15 million per year to appear on Big Noon Kickoff. His Fox gig, however, is a much cushier job than running a college football program, so it’s reasonable to assume it would take a lot of money to lure Meyer back to the sideline.

Maybe $15 million isn’t the number that could convince Meyer to leave Fox, at least not today. But what about $15 million a week or month from now? Because if there’s one thing Meyer has proved throughout his career, his coaching denials are worthless.