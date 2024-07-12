Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The UNLV Rebels are one of the Mountain West’s most intriguing football teams entering the 2024 season.

The Rebels went 9-5 in their first year under head coach Barry Odom, making the Mountain West Championship for the first time in school history.

The team will feature a new radio voice this season, as Las Vegas native Matt Neverett has been hired as the squad’s new broadcaster.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported the news Wednesday afternoon.

“There has never been a more exciting time to be involved with the UNLV football program. I’m super fortunate to get involved right now. Football has always been a passion of mine,” Neverett told the newspaper.

UNLV fans will almost certainly be familiar with Neverett’s work, as he has done television play-by-play on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network for the school’s football, baseball, and men’s and women’s basketball games.

Broadcasting is in Neverett’s blood, as his father, Tim, has done play-by-play for multiple MLB teams, including the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers, in the past decade.

Neverett replaces Russ Langer, who was UNLV’s radio play-by-play voice since 2012. Former Rebels quarterback Caleb Herring will return to the booth as an analyst for his eighth season.

UNLV’s season gets underway on August 31 when the team heads to Houston for a meeting with the Houston Cougars.

[Las Vegas Review-Journal]