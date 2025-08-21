Screen grab: DAZN

Las Vegas has long been regarded as the “Fight Capital of the World” playing host to some of the biggest UFC and boxing fights in recent memory. And this slogan was further proven true on Wednesday when the UNLV Rebels football program ceded Allegiant Stadium in light of the upcoming boxing super fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

In June, TKO Boxing, the promoters of the event headlined by the Crawford-Alvarez fight, which will be streamed on Netflix, announced that Allegiant Stadium would be the venue to hosting the September 13 event. The only problem with this is that UNLV Football program, who plays all of their home games at Allegiant Stadium, originally had their Week 3 game against Idaho State scheduled on September 13.

Thankfully, the NCAA approved UNLV’s waiver request to have the game moved to August 23 to make room for the Crawford-Alvarez fight at Allegiant Stadium.

We have certainly seen the kind of attention a high-profile boxing event can bring, especially when it is set to be aired on Netflix. So it’s largely easy to see why the date change of the UNLV-Idaho State game makes sense for both parties.

Saturday’s UNLV-Idaho State game does also come with its own set of intriguing storylines that do make the game an interesting one for fans. Bill Belichick has largely dominated headlines in regards to being the most highly discussed former media member returning back to coaching. However, UNLV head coach Dan Mullen will also be returning to the sidelines for the first time since his three-year tenure at ESPN.

Per their social media, Ryz Sports Network (a FAST channel on Samsung, Amazon Prime and Xumo) will nationally air the Idaho State/UNLV college football game on Saturday. — Manny | Weather, TV, Sports (@sportsontvguy) August 20, 2025

Unfortunately, the game will be somewhat difficult to find for the mass national college football audience. In addition to the game being available on Mountain West Network regionally, it will also be available nationally on Ryz Sports Network.