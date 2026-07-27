Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The University of North Carolina announced Michael Lombardi, the general manager of their football program and longtime collaborator with head coach Bill Belichick, has been placed on administrative leave.

UNC made the announcement Monday morning, noting Lombardi was being placed on paid administrative leave “effective immediately.” The school did not reveal why Lombardi was placed on immediate administrative leave, but did release the following statement from UNC vice chancellor Dean Stoyer.

“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has placed Michael Lombardi, general manager for the Carolina football program, on paid administrative leave, effective immediately,” the statement read. “As is standard procedure with personnel matters leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and has no reflection on the merits.”

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi has been placed on paid leave, effective immediately. pic.twitter.com/XuyAiqtLmz — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) July 27, 2026

Lombardi’s relationship with Belichick dates back to the 1980s, having joined the iconic football coach in Cleveland and New England before reuniting at UNC. In the midst of those stops, Lombardi also became a notable media personality, having contributed to The Athletic, Sports Illustrated, and The Ringer, among other outlets. Just last week, Christopher “Mad Dog” Russo even noted the struggle in replacing Lombardi for his weekly NFL picks segment.

As general manager of UNC’s football program, however, Lombardi’s brief tenure with the school has arguably been worse than Belichick’s. Lombardi was tabbed to be Belichick’s right-hand man and tasked with building UNC into an NFL-like program. But under Lombardi’s watch, North Carolina has been disappointing on the field, while being a lightning rod for negative publicity off it.

UNC is scheduled to begin training camp this Thursday, where Belichick is expected to meet with the media. He will almost certainly receive questions about Lombardi, but likely won’t offer any informative answers.

Update:

Following the news of Lombardi being placed on immediate administrative leave, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported the decision stemmed from a complaint filed by a former UNC front office employee. Lombardi was placed on leave amid a pending investigation into the complaint.